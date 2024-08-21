Escudero on Guo: Senate is readying disobedience, perjury raps

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero said Wednesday that the Senate is preparing cases against dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo but noted that unless she resurfaces, the cases could be archived.

Escudero said that he has discussed with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian the possibility of the Senate filing perjury and disobedience charges against Guo, who was confirmed to have left the country despite an outstanding Senate arrest warrant.

“Rinefer na namin sa Senate legal. Pinag-aaralan nila kung sino ang gagawa ng mismong affidavit,” Escudero said.

(We have referred it to Senate legal. We are studying who will execute the affidavit.)

According to him, the affidavit would need to be executed by the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms or another Senate employee.

Escudero said that there is no definite timeline for filing the case, as they want to ensure it is airtight.

However, if Guo does not show up, the Senate president admitted that the case might not proceed.

If the Senate files the case with the Department of Justice and Guo does not respond, she could be declared in default. The case would be filed, and an arrest warrant might be issued against her. The case would remain pending until she resurfaces and undergoes arraignment.

“So anytime na bumalik siya sa Pilipinas, may karagdagang issue or warrant of arrest na pwede ma-issue laban sa kanya,” Escudero said.

If Guo is not found, the case would be archived, and an alias warrant of arrest would be issued should she reappear. An alias warrant is issued if the original warrant was not served.

"This is a slap in the face of the Bureau of Immigration, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and the airport manager concerned. You can't just walk into an airport undetected, nor can you leave our airports undocumented. You have to pass through immigration and countless CCTVs. There should be traces of movement inside the airport all the way to boarding the plane," Gatchalian said in a statement on Wednesday.

Escudero expressed frustration that Guo was able to leave the country freely, attributing it to the lack of a dedicated terminal for general aviation, which is used by private planes. He noted that very important persons could easily bypass the regular processes that most travelers go through.

However, Escudero believes that the planned San Miguel Corp. upgrade of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will include the general aviation terminal.

Multiple government agencies have been on the lookout for Guo ever since her name became synonymous with Philippine offshore gaming operators.

It became even more perplexing to the Senate when Sen. Risa Hontiveros revealed that Guo was able to escape the country undetected.

Hontiveros said that Guo has been able to travel to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia since July.