^

Headlines

Marcos forms office to protect children from online sexual abuse

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 10:45am
Marcos forms office to protect children from online sexual abuse
This undated file photo shows children playing.
UNICEF / Joshua Estey, File

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of a presidential office to prevent the continued rise of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) cases in the Philippines.

Marcos issued Executive Order 67 on Friday creating the Presidential Office for Child Protection under the Office of the President. This will be headed by the presidential adviser for child protection, whose appointment has yet to be announced. 

In the executive order, Marcos touted the government's familiar campaign of using a "whole-of-nation approach" to address the increasing OSAEC cases in the Philippines, alongside other threats to the welfare of children.

This approach aims to "[strengthen] existing institutional and legal framework on child protection," Marcos said in his EO. 

EO 67 tasks the Presidential Office for Child Protection with submitting policy recommendations to the president and monitoring the implementation of presidential directives or priority programs and projects on the welfare and protection of children.

The office is also directed to work with the Council for the Welfare of Children and civil society groups in creating the government's national plan for children's welfare.

The Philippines was named the "global epicenter of live-stream sexual abuse trade of children" by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund in 2016 due to the sheer number of posts online sexually abusing and exploiting minors that originate from the Philippines.

From 2021 to 2022, a staggering 72% of all child abuse cases on average involved sexual abuse or assault, according to data collected by the Council for the Welfare of Children in government hospitals.

The Philippines was the “global epicenter of live-stream sexual abuse trade of children" by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund in 2016 due to the sheer number of posts online sexually abusing and exploiting minors that originate from the Philippines.

From 2021 to 2022, a staggering 72% of all child abuse cases on average involved sexual abuse or assault, according to data collected by the CWC in government hospitals.

vuukle comment

CHILD EXPLOITATION

CHILD WELFARE

COUNCIL FOR THE WELFARE OF CHILDREN

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr&rsquo;s political party, Villar&rsquo;s Nacionalista forge alliance

Marcos Jr’s political party, Villar’s Nacionalista forge alliance

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, which carried President Marcos in his 2022 campaign, and the Villar-led Nacionalista Party...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-AFP comptroller Carlos Garcia ordered to pay P407.8 million fine

Ex-AFP comptroller Carlos Garcia ordered to pay P407.8 million fine

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Retired military comptroller Carlos Garcia is now legally compelled to pay a total of P407.8 million in fines for his conviction...
Headlines
fbtw
2 national scientists named

2 national scientists named

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has declared a pioneer clinical geneticist and an award-winning agricultural scientist as national scientists...
Headlines
fbtw
CA freezes Quiboloy, KOJC assets, accounts

CA freezes Quiboloy, KOJC assets, accounts

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
The Court of Appeals (CA) has issued a 20-day freeze order against the bank accounts, properties and other assets of accused...
Headlines
fbtw
Petecio gives Philippines 4th medal in Paris Games

Petecio gives Philippines 4th medal in Paris Games

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Nesthy Petecio’s Paris odyssey ended in a tough call in the semifinals Wednesday at Stade Roland Garros.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Police operations now humane, bloodless &ndash; Marcos

Police operations now humane, bloodless – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Police operations are now as “humane, truthful and bloodless” as possible, President Marcos said yesterday, as...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: Oil siphoning from sunken tankers won&rsquo;t contaminate bay

PCG: Oil siphoning from sunken tankers won’t contaminate bay

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Despite the planned siphoning of oil and diesel from two sunken motor tankers, the Philippine Coast Guard gave assurance that...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Malaysia set military drills

Philippines, Malaysia set military drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Philippine and Malaysian armed forces are set to hold joint military activities this year and in 2025 as part of ongoing effort...
Headlines
fbtw

Garcia sees Smartmatic behind ‘demolition job’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Documents obtained by the Commission on Elections point to technology provider Smartmatic as possibly behind what Comelec Chairman George Garcia sees as a demolition job against him, according to the poll chief...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate eyeing fewer holidays to improve productivity

Senate eyeing fewer holidays to improve productivity

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
Celebrate all the presidents in one day? The Senate is studying the possibility of combining holidays, particularly those...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with