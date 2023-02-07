CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

Camp BGen Vicente P. Lim in Calamba City, Laguna is the headquarters of Police Regional Office 4-A.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday that it will conduct an independent probe into rape allegations against two police officers from Laguna and Cavite.

The human rights body said that one police officer from Police Regional Office 4A was arrested after he "purportedly raped his three-year-old daughter." A police officer from Cabuyao also said he allegedly possessed illegal drugs.

In another case, a non-commissioned police officer from Cavite turned himself over to the PNP in Silang, Cavite after a Tagaytay regional court issued a warrant of arrest against him based on a complaint filed by the victim’s guardian, according to the CHR.

"The Commission welcomes and acknowledges the swift action demonstrated by the PNP and the (Regional Trial Court)," the human rights body said.

Both police personnel are now facing criminal and administrative charges.

"To aid the progress of these cases, CHR is open to explore areas of cooperation with concerned agencies in order to ascertain the truth and deliver justice, including the provision of financial and legal assistance for the victims," the CHR said.

The human rights body added that the government "must continue to fulfill its obligation to protect women and children from human rights violations and abuse."

"All forms of gender-based violence, especially those committed against the most vulnerable, must be acted upon with exigency," the commission added.