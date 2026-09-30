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VP Sara spokesmen patch things up

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2026 | 11:26pm
VP Sara spokesmen patch things up
Lawyer Paolo Panelo
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The misunderstanding between Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesman Paolo Panelo and defense panel spokesman Michael Poa has been resolved.

Panelo posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday a photo of him with Poa, sharing a drink and captioned as, “All’s well that ends well!”

At an earlier press briefing, Poa denied saying that the lowering of the number of votes to impeach Duterte was “lokohan” or a joke.

He made the clarification after Panelo said in an interview last week that he and Poa share the sentiment that the decision of the Senate impeachment court to lower the voting requirement was “lokohan.”

Last week, 13 senators voted in favor of allowing a variable number of votes for a conviction, with one senator voting against and six others abstaining. Duterte may now be convicted with less than 16 votes.

SARA DUTERTE
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