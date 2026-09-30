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Dizon denies cover-up in Taguig flood control probe: 'We'll go where evidence leads us'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 12:04pm
Dizon denies cover-up in Taguig flood control probe: 'We'll go where evidence leads us'
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon on October 20, 2025.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has vowed "no cover-up" in his department's probe into Taguig’s flood control works, an attempt to clear the air after his answer at a Senate hearing was construed as a clearance for the Cayetano stronghold. 

Dizon's recent categorical denial of "ghost projects" in Taguig has landed him in the thick of the feud between Sen. Ping Lacson and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano after it drew a sharp warning from Lacson against covering up anomalies.

Lacson on Monday revealed that an apologetic Dizon called him over the weekend and shared he felt "set up" into a flat denial of ghost projects in Cayetano's bailiwick. 

The senator in a radio interview said he warned Dizon: "Vince, mag-ingat kayo, kasi pag nagco-cover up kayo, magiging criminally liable kayo (Vince, be careful, because if you cover this up, you'll be criminally liable)." 

On Wednesday, Dizon told reporters Lacson was "correct" in saying that an attempt to cover up anomalous projects would make one criminally liable. 

"But we would never do that. I won't allow it. No way that we would cover up. Where the evidence leads us, that's where we'll go. It's as simple as that," he said in mixed English and Filipino.

Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had set an example with having his own cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, arrested and detained for flood control charges. 

"We need to follow the leader. Whether it's a relative or a friend, it doesn't matter," Dizon said.

"But there is a process. I've repeatedly said, the process is ongoing now with the Ombudsman," the DPWH chief said. 

Conclusive answer

Dizon on Monday clarified his remarks in an interview with reporters and said his answer at the Senate hearing was a narrow and limited response to a specific question.

The DPWH chief explained that he was asked about how many projects have been found to be "conclusively" a ghost project in the whole country, and if any have been identified in Taguig. "My answer was 'none.' That's the full context," Dizon said. 

Lacson has cited the DPWH's own inspection reports in alleging anomalies in Taguig's flood control works. He said the DPWH's audit has pointed to geotagged billing photos for Taguig works that were located 600 kilometers away in Leyte.

Cayetano has denied any involvement in alleged ghost projects in Taguig and has accused Lacson of raising accusations that are politically motivated.

DIZON

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