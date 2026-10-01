Silence on corruption weakens, marginalizes poor â€” Leonen

Silence on corruption weakens, marginalizes poor — Leonen
MANILA, Philippines — Silence and turning a blind eye in the face of graft and corruption in the judiciary may harm society’s most vulnerable populations, acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen said.
Leonen said this in a memorandum issued on September 30, reminding the judiciary of its commitment to maintaining court integrity and eradicating corruption.
“To remain silent in the face of corruption is to become complicit in injustice. Every act of corruption benefits the powerful or the wealthy. It weakens our ability to serve those who are poor or disempowered,” Leonen said.
Leonen instructed all Regional Court Managers and appellate, first- and second-level courts across the country to actively inform litigants and court staff about the dedicated Judiciary Integrity Email ([email protected]).
Justices, judges, lawyers, litigants and judicial personnel are urged to report any actionable information or incidents of graft and corruption.
The order highlights specific violations under the 2025 Code of Judicial Conduct and Accountability and related laws, including:
“(a) party-litigants and sitting judges, justices, or any hearing officers engaging in ex-parte communication;
(b) extortion or offers of any form of bribes in the form of money, gift or favor, from any litigant or counsel of any party in exchange for any result;
(c) extortion or offers of any form of bribes in the form of money, gift or favor from any litigant or counsel for the service of any process including warrants, summons, writs of execution;
(d) extortion or offers of any form of bribes in the form of money, gift or favor from any litigant or counsel for any activity of judges, justices or court personnel:
(e) extortion or offers of any form of bribes in the form of money, gift or favor to gain inside information as to the progress of any case including the name of the ponente in any appellate court including the Supreme Court in violation of existing rules;
(f) names and activities of any influence peddler who claims influence in any court; and
(g) information about judges, justices, court personnel and lawyers facilitating favors at any level of the judicial system.”
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