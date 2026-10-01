Silence on corruption weakens, marginalizes poor â€” Leonen

Silence on corruption weakens, marginalizes poor — Leonen

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen delivers a lecture during the IBP Human Rights Symposium and Award Ceremony at Crowne Plaza in Ortigas on Dec. 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Silence and turning a blind eye in the face of graft and corruption in the judiciary may harm society’s most vulnerable populations, acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen said.

Leonen said this in a memorandum issued on September 30, reminding the judiciary of its commitment to maintaining court integrity and eradicating corruption.

“To remain silent in the face of corruption is to become complicit in injustice. Every act of corruption benefits the powerful or the wealthy. It weakens our ability to serve those who are poor or disempowered,” Leonen said.

Leonen instructed all Regional Court Managers and appellate, first- and second-level courts across the country to actively inform litigants and court staff about the dedicated Judiciary Integrity Email ([email protected]).

Justices, judges, lawyers, litigants and judicial personnel are urged to report any actionable information or incidents of graft and corruption.

The order highlights specific violations under the 2025 Code of Judicial Conduct and Accountability and related laws, including: