Tamaraws trample Archers for second straight win

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University sent the defending champion La Salle to its second straight loss in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament after a 90-78 assault Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

FEU thus strung together two straight wins, forcing a five-way tie for the top spot with a 2-1 win-loss record. La Salle dropped to 1-2.

Kirby Mongcopa powered the Tamaraws with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Cabs Cabolias added 17 markers and six boards off the bench.

The Morayta-based squad started the game hot, turning a 2-4 early deficit to a 25-13 lead after the first quarter.

The lead grew to 17, 38-21, in the second quarter after a split from the line by Cabonilas.

The Green Archers tried to get out of the hole, and they were able to move within single digit, 48-56, in the third after a Luis Pablo layup.

The nearest they got to was within seven points, 54-61, after a Henry Agunanne jumper in the third.

But Mongcopa, Cabonilas and Jorick Bautista teamed up with 12 straight points as FEU regained a 19-point advantage, 73-54.

From that point on, the nearest the Archers got to was 10 points, having been outperformed by the Tamaraws through the final buzzer.

Bautista tallied 12 points for FEU while Mo Konateh and Jedric Daa recorded 10 apiece.

Fresh off an Asian Games 3x3 basketball stint, Pablo paced La Salle with 15 points, seven rebounds and an assist for the Green Archers. Mason Amos and Pablo’s three-a-side Gilas teammate Doy Dungo had 10 markers apiece.