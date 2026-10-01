DOJ 'almost ready' to file Quiboloy extradition

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice is nearly ready to file the petition seeking the extradition of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy to the United States.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said Thursday, October 1, that the department is in the final stages of vetting the petition and is conducting a final legal review.

"We're in the final stages already of the vetting. Nagli-legal scrubbing na lang kami. We're almost ready to file that petition," Vida said.

("We're already in the final stages of the vetting process. We're just conducting a legal review now. We're almost ready to file that petition.")

Vida said the Philippines would strictly comply with its obligations under its extradition treaty with the United States.

Asked when the petition would be filed before the extradition court, Vida declined to give a specific date.

Charges in the U.S.

The U.S. government has requested Quiboloy's extradition to face charges in the United States.

Quiboloy, who is also facing qualified human trafficking, child abuse and sexual abuse charges in the Philippines, was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in 2021.

The U.S. charges include conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children.

He also faces substantive sex trafficking, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling charges, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

U.S. prosecutors have accused Quiboloy and other Kingdom of Jesus Christ officials of recruiting women and girls to serve as his personal assistants and coercing them into sex.

Quiboloy has denied the allegations.