^

Headlines

DOJ 'almost ready' to file Quiboloy extradition

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice is nearly ready to file the petition seeking the extradition of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy to the United States.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said Thursday, October 1, that the department is in the final stages of vetting the petition and is conducting a final legal review.

"We're in the final stages already of the vetting. Nagli-legal scrubbing na lang kami. We're almost ready to file that petition," Vida said.

("We're already in the final stages of the vetting process. We're just conducting a legal review now. We're almost ready to file that petition.")

Vida said the Philippines would strictly comply with its obligations under its extradition treaty with the United States.

Asked when the petition would be filed before the extradition court, Vida declined to give a specific date.

Charges in the U.S.

The U.S. government has requested Quiboloy's extradition to face charges in the United States.

Quiboloy, who is also facing qualified human trafficking, child abuse and sexual abuse charges in the Philippines, was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in 2021.

The U.S. charges include conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children.

He also faces substantive sex trafficking, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling charges, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

U.S. prosecutors have accused Quiboloy and other Kingdom of Jesus Christ officials of recruiting women and girls to serve as his personal assistants and coercing them into sex.

Quiboloy has denied the allegations.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

FREDDERICK VIDA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
House prosecution legal spokesperson Benjamin Tolosa said that he also received a warning from the Senate impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
SC junks petitions vs lower impeach vote to convict

SC junks petitions vs lower impeach vote to convict

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has junked the three petitions challenging the ruling of the Senate impeachment court that allowed a lower...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara spokesmen patch things up

VP Sara spokesmen patch things up

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
he misunderstanding between Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesman Paolo Panelo and defense panel spokesman Michael...
Headlines
fbtw
Dizon denies cover-up in Taguig flood control probe: 'We'll go where evidence leads us'
play

Dizon denies cover-up in Taguig flood control probe: 'We'll go where evidence leads us'

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has vowed "no cover-up" in his department's probe into Taguig’s flood...
Headlines
fbtw
SC dismisses petitions vs vote threshold in Sara Duterte impeachment trial
play

SC dismisses petitions vs vote threshold in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has dismissed separate petitions challenging the Senate Impeachment Court’s interpretation of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT wants to block violent &lsquo;grooming&rsquo; sites

PLDT wants to block violent ‘grooming’ sites

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
 Telco giant PLDT Inc. is appealing to the government to grant providers the power to unilaterally block sites without...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. institutionalizes online budget monitoring portal

Marcos Jr. institutionalizes online budget monitoring portal

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Amid corruption scandals, Filipinos may soon be able to track online how their hard-earned taxes are spent as President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
OP, others given 5 days to answer BSKE deferment plea

OP, others given 5 days to answer BSKE deferment plea

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court  has directed the Office of the President, the Commission on Elections and both chambers of Congress...
Headlines
fbtw

Digital platform launched for anti-dynasty law initiative

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The People’s Initiative Coalition Against Dynasty, through its Dapat Isa Lang initiative, launched a digital signature platform yesterday in its push to end political dynasties.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace tells Velasco to face probe; houses raided

Palace tells Velasco to face probe; houses raided

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has advised former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco to come forward and shed light on the allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with