Spurs rising star Dylan Harper brandishes Filipino heritage in new tattoo

MANILA, Philippines — Three stars and a sun, in one sky, so high.

Filipino-American NBA rising star Dylan Harper got inked up to represent his Filipino heritage.

Harper, who has roots from Bataan through his mother, got a tattoo of the stars and the sun that is seen on the Philippine flag.

He got it tattooed on his left arm, as posted by tattoo artist “Houston.”

“Tat done on my boy [Harper] from a little while back. He wanted this tat to represent his Filipino culture,” Houston posted on Instagram.

“Goodluck this season, wishing you all the health n success. Yk it’s that time again. Show them what you do, and pick up right back where you left off in the finals. It’s only a matter of time.”

The 20-year-old guard had a run to remember in his rookie year.

The 2025 second overall pick averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game in the regular season.

He turned things up a notch in the playoffs and the finals, averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Ultimately, the Spurs fell in five games against the New York Knicks in the finals.