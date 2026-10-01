^

Headlines

'Non-punishment' principles applied to Mary Jane Veloso — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 2:03pm
'Non-punishment' principles applied to Mary Jane Veloso â€” DOJ
Mary Jane Veloso sheds tears as she speaks during a press conference inside a school campus in Quezon City suburban Manila on September 26, 2026, a day after she was released from the correctional institution for women after authorities granted her pardon.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The "non-punishment principle" for victims of human trafficking has been applied to Mary Joy Veloso.

In a press conference on Thursday, October 1, Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty said that the non-punishment principle in the country's anti-trafficking law has been applied to Veloso as a victim of human trafficking.

In the case of Veloso, this principle directly addresses her 2010 arrest for carrying 2.6 kilograms of heroin concealed in her luggage — an act she consistently maintained she was unaware of, having been deceived by her recruiters.

"Doon sa non-punishment principle ang mga biktima ng human trafficking tulad ni Mary Jane ay dapat hindi panagutin ng criminal sa mga bagay na nagawa nila kahit ilegal mga ito bilang isang human trafficking victim," Ty said.

(Under the non-punishment principle, victims of human trafficking like Mary Jane should not be held criminally liable for illegal acts they committed as a direct result of being trafficked.)

Under Section 17 of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, "trafficked persons" are to be recognized as victims and "shall not be penalized for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of, or as an incident or in relation to, being trafficked based on the acts of trafficking enumerated" in the law.

It also protects the victims from acts of "obedience to the order made by the trafficker."

However, Ty warned Filipinos not to let Veloso's case encourage them or give them a false sense of confidence to be deceived abroad under the assumption that they will automatically be saved as human trafficking victims.

He emphasized that Veloso went through an immense struggle and that bringing her home and securing a pardon was a highly difficult process.

"'Wag nating kalimutan bago tayo umabot sa araw na 'to napakaraming pinagdaanan ni Mary Jane. At hindi hindi din ganun kadali. Hindi din ganun kadali na mapauwi siya at ma-pardon siya," Ty said.

(Let us not forget that before reaching this day, Mary Jane went through so much. And it was by no means easy. Bringing her home and securing a pardon for her was far from easy as well.)

After more than a year in a Philippine prison without charges, Mary Jane Veloso, who was previously put on death row in Indonesia, is already free after being pardoned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September.

Her recruiters, meanwhile, are currently facing charges of human trafficking, large-scale illegal recruitment and estafa before a Nueva Ecija court.

MARY JANE VELOSO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
House prosecution legal spokesperson Benjamin Tolosa said that he also received a warning from the Senate impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
SC junks petitions vs lower impeach vote to convict

SC junks petitions vs lower impeach vote to convict

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Supreme Court has junked the three petitions challenging the ruling of the Senate impeachment court that allowed a lower...
Headlines
fbtw
SC dismisses petitions vs vote threshold in Sara Duterte impeachment trial
play

SC dismisses petitions vs vote threshold in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
The Supreme Court has dismissed separate petitions challenging the Senate Impeachment Court’s interpretation of the...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara spokesmen patch things up

VP Sara spokesmen patch things up

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
he misunderstanding between Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesman Paolo Panelo and defense panel spokesman Michael...
Headlines
fbtw
Dizon denies cover-up in Taguig flood control probe: 'We'll go where evidence leads us'
play

Dizon denies cover-up in Taguig flood control probe: 'We'll go where evidence leads us'

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has vowed "no cover-up" in his department's probe into Taguig’s flood...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Digital platform launched for anti-dynasty law initiative

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The People’s Initiative Coalition Against Dynasty, through its Dapat Isa Lang initiative, launched a digital signature platform yesterday in its push to end political dynasties.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace tells Velasco to face probe; houses raided

Palace tells Velasco to face probe; houses raided

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang has advised former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco to come forward and shed light on the allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Bonoan remains accused in graft case

Bonoan remains accused in graft case

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
Former public works secretary Manuel Bonoan will remain as Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s co-accused in a graft case linked...
Headlines
fbtw
Fined telcos ask NTC for due process

Fined telcos ask NTC for due process

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
The country’s biggest telcos are asking the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to observe due process after...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines falls in innovation index

Philippines falls in innovation index

By EJ Macababbad | 15 hours ago
The Philippines slipped two places in the 2026 Global Innovation Index, as limited resources for innovation outweigh the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with