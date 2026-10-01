19 ride-hailing firms summoned over alleged failure to implement fare hike

Gas station attendants refuel vehicles in Quezon City on March 2, 2026, a day ahead of the expected oil price hike.

MANILA, Philippines — Nineteen transport network companies (TNCs) have been summoned after allegedly refusing to comply with the mandated fare increase for transport network vehicle service (TNVS).

In a press release on Thursday, October 1, the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said show-cause orders were issued after the agency received complaints from drivers.

The agency ordered the platform providers to submit a written explanation within three working days after receiving the orders as to why their accreditation and authority to operate should not be suspended or canceled.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday next week, October 7.

While the LTFRB did not identify the TNCs involved, the agency said ride-hailing drivers are complaining that the platform providers are not fully implementing the government-approved fare increase.

Based on the latest fare hike, the base fare for TNVS went up by P20, raising the new fare for sedans to P65, AUVs/SUVs to P75, hatchbacks to P55, and premium vehicles to P165.

It also set the pickup fare at P15 per kilometer.

The agency said the TNCs reportedly continue to use the old fare system instead of implementing the new one.

According to LTFRB Chairman Greg G. Pua Jr., the TNCs' alleged refusal to implement the fare hike has defeated the agency’s intention in approving the increase.

“Para sa kaalaman ng lahat, ang TNVS partner po ang gumagastos sa gasolina at diesel, at hindi ang mga TNCs. Kaya kapag hindi na-implement ang fare increase para sa kanila, sila po ang maaapektuhan at hindi ang mga TNCs,” Pua said in the statement.

(For everyone’s information, the TNVS partner pays for gasoline and diesel, not the TNCs. So if the fare hike is not implemented for them, they will suffer, not the TNCs.)