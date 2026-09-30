^

Headlines

Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 9:32am
Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments
Atty. Benjamin Tolosa Jr.
House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — House prosecution legal spokesperson Benjamin Tolosa said that he also received a warning from the Senate impeachment court over comments on the case’s merits.

In a press conference on Tuesday, September 29, Tolosa said that there is "no express finding" that he violated the court's sub judice rule.

"Based on my reading, there's no express finding there that I violated Rule 18," Tolosa said.

“I would assume that the reason for this is that the court listened and considered the explanation that we gave in our answer,” he added.

According to Tolosa, the Senate's order did not contain any discussion disputing his defense that his public remarks fell under the "fair, true, and accurate reporting doctrine.”

Furthermore, he noted that the court did not contradict his assertion that the matters he had publicly discussed were merely procedural and therefore fell outside the restrictive scope of Rule 18.

Rule 18 of the impeachment rules prohibits parties from commenting on the merits of the case.

Despite the absence of an explicit finding of a violation, Tolosa said that the Senate impeachment court concluded its order with an admonition, directing the prosecution to exercise greater restraint when making public statements that could affect the merits of the case.

However, Tolosa disagreed with the warning, as there was no express mention that he violated a rule.

“Nonetheless, while I respectfully disagree, of course, I respect the authority of the impeachment court as an institution,” Tolosa said.

House Prosecutor Rep. Terry Ridon (Bicol-SARO) was also issued a stern warning by the Senate impeachment court over his comments.

The impeachment court also cautioned Ridon to observe the difference between merely informing the public about what occurred in the trial and “telling the public what the evidence proves or why it supports a party’s position.”

“This is to ensure that any decision made by senator-judges is based not on statements publicized outside the court but upon evidence and arguments presented and tested within its established parameters,” the order read.

In an interview with reporters, Ridon said that he accepted the warning from the impeachment court.

“Tinatanggap po natin ang warning na ito, at nagpapasalamat tayo sa Senate impeachment court sa kanilang graciousness sa bagay na ito,” Ridon said.

“We are committed to exercise greater restraint on particular details on the impeachment proceedings moving forward,” he added.

BENJAMIN TOLOSA

IMPEACHMENT

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

TERRY RIDON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Election lawyer seeks TRO vs law moving barangay, SK polls to 2028

Election lawyer seeks TRO vs law moving barangay, SK polls to 2028

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
He asks the Supreme Court to strike down the law moving the polls to 2028.
Headlines
fbtw
Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
No hold departure order or derogatory record prevented the ex-speaker's exit.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP can&rsquo;t be compelled to admit bank accounts&rsquo;

‘VP can’t be compelled to admit bank accounts’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court yesterday denied the prosecution’s request for admission to compel Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian vows to block Sandigan budget cut

Gatchalian vows to block Sandigan budget cut

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has vowed to block a proposed P551-million budget cut for the Sandiganbayan, arguing that...
Headlines
fbtw
BI, NBI confirm Velasco, wife out of Philippines

BI, NBI confirm Velasco, wife out of Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco boarded a flight to Japan on Aug. 30 and did not fly back to Manila on Sept. 14, his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Authorities closing in on youth &lsquo;groomers&rsquo;

Authorities closing in on youth ‘groomers’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
Authorities are closing in on people allegedly grooming minors into criminal activities, Interior and Local Government Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to DOT: Keep &lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo;

Senators to DOT: Keep ‘Love the Philippines’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Senators have asked the Department of Tourism to stand by its present “Love the Philippines” campaign so it can...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR: Clean energy vital to national security, sovereignty

DENR: Clean energy vital to national security, sovereignty

By Josiah Antonio | 11 hours ago
Transitioning to renewable power is essential to protecting the Philippines against international supply shocks and geopolitical...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC rejects Duterte camp&rsquo;s request on digital evidence

ICC rejects Duterte camp’s request on digital evidence

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Trial judges of the International Criminal Court have rejected the request of the defense team of former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
New electric bill format to reflect VAT-exempt system loss charges

New electric bill format to reflect VAT-exempt system loss charges

By Renalyn Ramirez | 17 hours ago
In the new bill format, the allowable system loss charges are separately identified and excluded from gross sales for VAT...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with