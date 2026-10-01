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Malacañang: Prepare for El Niño, but don't hoard water

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 6:26pm
MalacaÃ±ang: Prepare for El NiÃ±o, but don't hoard water
UP Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology (UPIESM) Assistant Professor Alan Racoma shows the position of the Super El Niño at the Project Noah office, October 1, 2026.
The Philippine STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang assured the public on Thursday, October 1, that the government has measures in place to prepare for a potentially stronger El Niño, while urging Filipinos not to hoard water.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Marcos administration is coordinating with concerned government agencies to prepare for the impacts of the weather phenomenon and has allocated funds for response measures.

"Kumbaga ang El Niño ay hindi na po bago sa Pilipinas. Kung mas matindi lamang po ang magiging epekto ngayon ng El Niño ay dahil dala ng climate change, pero handa po ang gobyerno," Castro said.

("El Niño is not new to the Philippines. If the effects of El Niño are more severe this time because of climate change, the government is prepared.")

PAGASA said a "strong" El Niño is currently affecting the tropical Pacific and is expected to intensify into a "very strong" El Niño between September and December 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027. The weather bureau warned that the phenomenon increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall, dry spells, drought and water supply stress in parts of the country.

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has reduced the allocation for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System from the usual 50 to 53 cubic meters per second to 44 cubic meters per second starting October as part of measures to conserve water stored in Angat Dam. Irrigation allocation will likewise be cut from 30 to 35 cms to 20 cms.

The Climate Change Commission has also warned that the heat index in cities and towns with limited tree cover could reach 45 to 50 degrees Celsius during the intensified El Niño.

Hoarding 'not advisable'

Castro discouraged the public from hoarding water supplies, particularly bottled drinking water, saying excessive stockpiling could unnecessarily tighten supply and push prices higher.

"Alam niyo naman ang tubig kapag ito ay bottled water, meron din po itong panahon na dapat ito ay i-consume. So hindi po advisable na kayo ay magtago, mag-hoard ng mga tubig ngayon," Castro said.

("As you know, bottled water should also be consumed within a certain period. So it is not advisable to stockpile or hoard water at this time.")

Castro said the government has not received reports of a shortage of bottled drinking water and urged the public to prepare without panic-buying.

She said preparing for possible water shortages is reasonable, but should be done properly, including through water conservation.

"Kaagapay po ninyo ang gobyerno, ang pamahalaan at lahat ng mga concerned agencies. So hindi po kinakailangang mag-panic. Kailangan lang po ng tamang pagprepara," Castro said.

("The government and all concerned agencies are working with you. There is no need to panic. What is needed is proper preparation.")

Task Force El Niño

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered agencies involved in the government's El Niño response to step up preparations, particularly for the agriculture and water sectors.

Marcos reactivated and reconstituted Task Force El Niño through Executive Order 53 in January 2024. The task force was mandated to coordinate government measures on water supply, food security, energy, public health and safety, among other areas.

Castro said Marcos has convened agencies involved in the current preparations, including PAGASA, the Department of Agriculture, National Irrigation Administration, NWRB and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

"Lahat po ito ngayon ay pinapakilos na po," Castro said.

("All these agencies are now being mobilized.")

EL NIÃ±O

MALACAÃ±ANG PALACE

WATER SUPPLY
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