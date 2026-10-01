Veloso to recruiters: Admit my innocence, let truth prevail

Mary Jane Veloso and her family attend a press briefing with Department of Justice officials on Oct. 1, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Mary Jane Veloso urged her recruiters to publicly admit that she had no part in the drug-smuggling crime that led to her nearly 15-year detention in Indonesia.

In a press conference at the Department of Justice on Thursday, October 1, Veloso said that she has always held two primary wishes: to be reunited with her family and to have her name cleared.

While both milestones have now been realized following the pardon granted to her, she expressed that she still hopes the admission of her innocence will come directly from the recruiters themselves.

"Siguro po ang mensahe ko lang sa kanila na sana ay manggaling po sa kanila mismo na wala akong kasalanan. Kasi importante po kasi 'yun eh," Veloso said.

(Perhaps my only message to them is that I hope it comes directly from them that I am innocent — because that is what truly matters.)

When asked what she plans to do, Veloso said that, despite returning to a private life, she remains committed to inspiring others by using social media from home to offer support and warn fellow Filipinos against illegal recruitment so they avoid the same ordeal.

"Ang plano ko po talaga syempre po babalik po sa buhay na kasama ang pamilya ko pero hindi ko pa rin po pinuputol yung magiging inspirasyon po nila ako para po hindi po sila matulad sa akin kasi marami naman pong paraan para gawin po yun," Veloso said.

(My plan is, of course, to return to life with my family, but I still don't want to stop being an inspiration to others so that they won't end up like me — after all, there are many ways to do that.)

She also said that she wanted to finish her education using the help from the government that she received.

Veloso's ordeal began in April 2010 when she was recruited by her neighbors in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, who promised her employment as a domestic helper in Malaysia.

Upon her arrival in Malaysia, she was told the job was no longer available and was instead sent to Indonesia for a holiday.

On April 25, 2010, she was arrested at the international airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, after authorities discovered 2.6 kilograms of heroin concealed inside her luggage.

Veloso consistently maintained that she was completely unaware of the drugs and had been deceived by her recruiters.

While Veloso was sentenced to death in Indonesia in October 2010, she was granted an indefinite reprieve in April 2015, just hours before her scheduled execution, to allow her to provide vital testimony against her recruiters.

The criminal complaints she filed for qualified trafficking in persons, illegal recruitment, and estafa against her recruiters are currently pending and being heard by Branch 89 of the Regional Trial Court in Nueva Ecija.

After nearly 15 years in Indonesian custody, Veloso was transferred back to the Philippines on Dec. 18, 2024.