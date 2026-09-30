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Sports

Tigers trounce hapless Red Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 5:39pm
Tigers trounce hapless Red Warriors
UST's Mark Llemit (14)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas growled top its second straight win in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament, clawing the University of the East Red Warriors, 98-87, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

UST saw its 23-point lead sliced to six, but timely shots late kept their distance against the lowly UE, which lost its 24th straight game in the UAAP. 

Mark Llemit sparked the Tigers with 22 points, with 17 coming in the first half. He also had seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Amiel Acido added 16 markers, seven boards, five dimes and a steal. 

The Tigers led by as much as 23 points, 61-38, following a Landyn Jumawan layup as they poured it on offensively. 

A 12-2 run, capped by a Mo Tanedo and-one play, made it a 50-63 deficit for UE as they showed signs of life. 

And in the fourth quarter, the Red Warriors continued to push forward, inching closer and making it a six point deficit, 77-83, after back-to-back layups by Cole Cruz-Dumont. 

Jumawan, then, dialed in a 3-pointer to stop the run, but Tope Lagat answered with a triple of his own. 

The two teams, then, traded baskets, as Gene Carillo made it an 83-89 ballgame with 3:12 left. 

But a triple by Llemit, and timely short stabs by Collins Akowe, kept UST at bay, 96-85, with less than a minute remaining. 

Akowe had 14 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and two assists for UST. Jumawan added 13. 

Lagat topscored for UE with 22 points. Taneda chipped in 16, while Cruz-Dumont had 12. 

The Red Warriors dropped to 0-4 in the season, while UST rose to 2-1.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

UST GROWLING TIGERS
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