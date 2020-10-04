#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Mag-usap muna kayo': Confusion on Beep cards could have been avoided, Robredo says
A man swipes the Beep card at a bus which has been put to use to minimize physical contact to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
'Mag-usap muna kayo': Confusion on Beep cards could have been avoided, Robredo says
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2020 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday scored transportation officials over the seeming lack of communication in implementing the "No Beep card, No ride" policy on buses and trains which took effect on Oct. 1. 

Commuters, still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, were dismayed at the start of the month that they would need the cards to use public transportation. The cards cost P80 and have fare credit of P100.. 

While Robredo said she supports the shift to cashless transactions on public transportation to minimize the risk of contracting the coronavirus, the absence of an information drive had left the public burdened. 

"'For me, people should have been informed better before the policy took effect so that those who could not afford the amount could have been assisted," she said in her weekly radio program. 

The transportation department on Saturday warned AF Payments Inc., the consortium behind the fare system, that the use of Beep cards on the EDSA busway system would be suspended if the company that entered into a partnership with government would not distribute cards for free.

"Should the AFPI refuse to cooperate by allowing the free use of the Beep card to commuters upon payment of the fare load, the DOTr will have to suspend its use in the EDSA busway to alleviate the burden of commuters,” the department said.

AFPI earlier this week said it had already "reduced the cost of the beepTM cards during the initial phase which ran from August 1 to September 30, 2020" and that the cards now being sold are "at zero-profit, still partially subsidized as the full cost upon turnover to buyer is more than P80."

'They should have talked first'

But the DOTr's sudden policy shift did not sit well with the vice president, who said officials could have planned for the additional charges.. 

"You should have talked it over so you don't contradict each other," she said in Filipino. "It is suprising that a program is implemented and then the agency that is implementing it will be surprised that it is being implemented."

The Beep card incident, Robredo added, seems to be a repeat of the department's move to relax physical distance requirement in public transport, from the recommended one meter by the World Health Organization to .75. 

The department's move was eventually shot down by Malacañang, as President Rodrigo Duterte decided to keep the required distance at one meter. 

"It's a similar policy where it was implemented without informing those that would be affected by it," she said.  

Robredo said government should at least shoulder the expenses for the cash-strapped commuters. She also appealed that indigents who go on commute be given the initial P100 load. 

The DOTr has said that it will come up with a solution on the issue in its discussions with bus operators driving on the EDSA busway and the AFPI.

Officials added that a memo from the LTFRB will also come out directing public utility vehicle operators not to put the burden of the cashless scheme on commuters. 

BEEP CARDS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate set to OK Bulacan airport franchise
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate is expected to approve this week the franchise application of San Miguel Aerocity Inc. to construct a domestic...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte issues wake-up call in fight against COVID-19
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday issued a wake-up call to all agencies of government battling the pandemic as the Philippines remained...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr threatens to suspend Beep use if cards not given free
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Department of Transportation warned the consortium behind the Beep card cashless payment system that if the cards are...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators vow to block sale of Philippines properties in Japan
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Senators have vowed to block the planned sale of the country’s properties in Japan, saying it is not for the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco reminds Cayetano of honor: Finish budget and resign on October 14
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Velasco appealed to Cayetano to finish the deliberations for the 2021 national budget and step down from his post on October...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PopCom projection up by 214,000 more babies due to lockdowns
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The 1.7 million newborn babies expected this year just went up by another 214,000 based on the latest projection of the Commission...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH assures safe specimen collection
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Amid reports that an American woman’s brain was punctured during a swab sample collection, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT anticipates more local tourists in Baguio City as city adopts antigen testing
By Rosette Adel | 18 hours ago
The Department of Tourism said that it sees domestic tourism boom in one of the country’s top tourist destinations,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 hurting democracies as governments take advantage of crisis — report
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
Among key government abuses observed during the pandemic, the Philippines experienced media restriction, protest restriction,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 320,000 with 2,674 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
(Updated 4:24 p.m.) Over 34.16 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 1.01 million deaths, have been recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with