PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte reviews a document during a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on June 22, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Albert Alcain
Duterte to address the nation on Tuesday
(Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 6:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday will address the nation from Davao City, Malacañang said.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement during Monday's virtual Palace briefing. He did not say, however, what the address would be about. 

Roque also addressed concerns that the president was looking weak and gloomy during his last public appearance.

"That's not health-related, it's more of an emotional issue," Duterte's spokesman said.

Roque explained that the chief executive took the incident between police and Army troopers in Sulu "very personal," which is why he appeared downtrodden during his visit to military and police officials in Zamboanga City last Friday.

Duterte decided to fly to the city to boost the Army's morale against his doctors’ advice. Like most seniors, the 75-year-old has co-morbidity issues that make him especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

In a speech delivered at Edwin Andrews Air Base, the commander-in-chief urged the military to keep cool heads and to wait for the the National Bureau of Investigation's findings on the incident.

He also promised that the axe would fall on those responsible for the shooting.

Nine police officers who took part in the shooting were sacked from their post and restricted to quarters at the Sulu Police Provincial Office. Jolo police chief Lt. Col. Walter Annayo was relieved two days after the incident.

Aside from the highly publicized police shooting, Duterte sits atop a contracting economy, a spike in national COVID-19 cases, the longest community quarantine in the world, and a widely criticized anti-terrorism law which is now being challenged at the Supreme Court level, among other things. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS POLICE SHOOTING PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Expert reminds Filipinos on health protocols as study finds new variant of coronavirus spreads faster
5 hours ago
Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of the technical advisory group that advises the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task...
Headlines
fbfb
As soon as SC opens, law professors fire petitions vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
“If this law will be allowed to take effect, it will legitimize wrongdoings, allow transgressions to constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH records biggest 1-day hike in COVID cases
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported 2,434 new coronavirus disease 2019 cases – the highest in a single day,...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 44,000 with 2,434 new patients
1 day ago
Health authorities recorded 2,434 more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, bringing the number...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP chief tells soldiers: Shun revenge
By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. has called on Philippine Army soldiers not to entertain...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
WATCH: Palace says Duterte not sick, just sad over Jolo shooting incident
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 13 minutes ago
On July 3, Duterte flew to Zamboanga City to speak to the police officers involved and to talk to soldiers and urge them not...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
MRT-3 operations shut down until Saturday due to COVID-19 cases
1 hour ago
Depending on the results of the tests, the shutdown of operations may still be extended later on, management.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
ABS-CBN's content picked apart as lawmakers air grievances
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Since the onset of his administration, President Rodrigo Duterte has made it clear that he an ax to grind with critical media...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Amid spikes in COVID-19 cases, Palace says no choice but to reopen economy
2 hours ago
Malacañang on Monday said it was "saddened" by the sharp rise in novel coronavirus cases in the country but maintained...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
At House hearing on ABS-CBN franchise, lawmaker seeks NBI help vs 'cyber bullying'
2 hours ago
The 12th hearing of the House of Representatives on bills to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN Corp.— off the air for two...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with