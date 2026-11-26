Labor group decries AirAsia's layoff of 90 pilots amid union drive

An AirAsia passenger plane takes for Malaysia for the first time since the route was reopened after being suspended for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh province on Oct. 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines has called for a congressional probe into AirAsia Philippines' decision to lay off about 90 pilots, saying termination notices went out on the same day the pilots' union received an order clearing the way for a certification election.

The budget carrier — in a statement by general manager and president Anna Victoria Lu — has announced that sustained high jet fuel prices and unfavorable exchange rates have driven up its operating costs and forced it to cut routes and flight frequencies, thereby reducing the number of staff needed.

The affected captains and first officers were told their employment would end on December 31.

According to the labor group, the pilots who would be retrenched account for nearly half of the roughly 200 pilots that the AirAsia Philippines Pilots Union is seeking to represent.

'No ordinary coincidence,' says labor group TUCP

The union of AirAsia pilots filed its petition for a certification election on September 4. A certification election is a secret ballot in which workers decide which union, if any, will represent them in collective bargaining with management.

The Department of Labor and Employment granted the petition in an order dated November 19, according to the union, which reportedly received the order on November 25.

By then, the layoffs were already in motion, as management announced a workforce reduction at a meeting with pilots on November 24, according to a union advisory.

"This is no ordinary coincidence that can simply be brushed aside as a management decision. It demands answers," TUCP said in its statement.

"No one, especially our AirAsia pilots, should be forced to spend Christmas and welcome the New Year with no job just because they dared to organize and assert their right to collective bargaining," the labor group added.

TUCP asked the airline to suspend the retrenchments, keep all affected pilots employed and "sit down" with the union "in good faith."

It also called on DOLE to act and cited the human rights policy of the parent company, Malaysia-based AirAsia Group Berhad, which lists labor rights among its commitments on its website.

The union is set to file a notice of strike Thursday.

Job cuts necessary, says AirAsia

AirAsia Philippines in its statement described the job cuts as "a very difficult decision" made "to ensure the long-term stability of the airline."

It said it recognized the impact on affected employees and their families and would support them "with care and transparency" through the transition.



The layoffs follow months of financial strain on AirAsia's Philippine unit and its parent after Jet fuel prices climbed sharply due to the conflict in the Middle East.

In October, the Court of Appeals dismissed the airline's petition to cancel the registration of a pilots' labor group, the AirAsia Philippines Pilot Association.

The court rejected the company's argument that pilots are managerial employees barred from joining unions.

Under Article 298 of the Labor Code, an employer may retrench workers to prevent business losses.

It must notify both the affected employees and DOLE in writing at least one month in advance, and pay separation pay of one month's salary or half a month's pay for every year of service, whichever is higher.