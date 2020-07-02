PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This satellite image shows Jolo, Sulu.
Google Maps
NBI: One soldier in Jolo incident with police shot eight times
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation found that one of the four soldiers killed by cops in Jolo, Sulu suffered eight gunshot wounds while the two others had at least three gunshot wounds each.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin on Thursday said that the bureau’s finished its autopsy of three of the bodies on June 30.

Lavin, also NBI spokesperson and chief of forensic investigation service, said their regional office requested the bureau headquarters to conduct the autopsy.

The bodies of the three soldiers were flown to Manila and the autopsy was done in a funeral home in Paco, Manila, he added.

RELATED: Robredo visits wake of slain soldiers in Jolo shooting

The NBI examined the remains of Maj. Marvin Indamog, Capt. Irwin Managuelod and Sgt. Eric Velasco. Lavin refused to disclose other details on the forensic findings of the bureau.

One of the victims, Cpl. Abdal Asula, was buried immediately in Sulu following Islamic tradition.

Police and the military agreed to let the NBI conduct an independent probe into the incident where Jolo cops shot four intelligence personnel of the army. This was after two vastly different accounts were given by the two parties.

The police initially labelled it as a “misencounter,” which the military rejected. The PNP later on clarified that the slain soldiers did not fire their guns.

The NBI headquarters in Manila is also sending a forensics team to Jolo, Sulu to help in the investigation.

“We sent another forensics team to do crime scene investigation to augment the agents of the Western Mindanao Regional Office who are doing the crime scene investigation in Jolo, Sulu,” Lavin added.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the NBI was told to hand in its initial report in ten days. — Kristine Joy Patag

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mindoro collision not related to South China Sea row — Locsin
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"In that respect it has nothing to do with the South China Sea," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.
Headlines
fbfb
UP team: COVID-19 trend not a game
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The trend of COVID-19 cases in the country gives no reason for Filipinos to raise their fists in the air in exuberance, according...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo visits wake of slain soldiers in Jolo shooting
9 hours ago
“All of them are young men who died in the service of the country. It was heartbreaking to hear their stories from their...
Headlines
fbfb
Missing fishermen might be trapped under capsized boat — coast guard
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
On the fourth day of search and rescue operations, no body has been found yet in the vicinity of the collision between Hong...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP on soldiers’ slay: Shooting, not misencounter
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday admitted that the incident involving policemen and Army troopers in Jolo, Sulu on...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Roque, who scolds Filipinos for being 'pasaway', justifies 'side trip' to dolphin park
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
This comes after several officials have been caught violating community quarantine rules amid their insistence that the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
WATCH: 'Tao lang po,' Roque apologizes for photo with dolphins
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 2 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has apologized for his Ocean Adventure trip, photos of which have circulated in social...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Amid controversies involving police, Diokno asks: Sino ang 'pasaway'?
3 hours ago
“Sino ang totoong pasaway?” Diokno asked.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Inter-agency panel on drug war should be given a chance, Guevarra says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“It will be for everyone’s good to allow this inter-agency panel to do what it has set out to do, and reserve...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
PNP coronavirus cases still rising, now at 754
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
According to the PNP Health Services latest tally, there are also 1,162 suspect cases within the organization to go with 677...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with