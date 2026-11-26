Ombudsman upholds graft raps vs ex-Bohol mayor over Christmas tree billboard

File photo of the Office of the Ombudsman.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has affirmed its indictment of former Guindulman, Bohol Mayor Albino Balo, five former and current municipal officials and a private contractor for graft, following allegations that a giant Christmas tree was unlawfully passed off as a newly procured, government-funded billboard.

In separate orders issued on November 25, the Ombudsman also upheld the administrative dismissal from service of Balo and the five local government employees, affirming its earlier finding of Grave Misconduct.

The administrative ruling affirms a 2025 Ombudsman decision imposing dismissal from service on Balo, Labang, Janiola, Beronio, Hinatuan and Besinga.

With the criminal appeals exhausted at the Ombudsman level, formal Informations will now be filed against the six officials and Bernaldez before the appropriate court.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed by Bernard Banal regarding irregularities in Guindulman's 2023 Multi-Purpose Billboard Cell construction project.

According to the Ombudsman's findings, a giant Christmas tree erected in November 2022 was subsequently presented and billed to the municipal government as a newly constructed multi-purpose billboard in May 2023.

Investigators flagged the involvement of the municipal officials in processing, inspecting, and signing off on key transaction records, including the Inspection and Acceptance Report, Certificate of Acceptance and payment certifications, to facilitate the project.

In their appeals, Balo and his co-respondents contended that the project followed legitimate procurement protocols and maintained that they had acted in good faith.

The Ombudsman, however, dismissed their arguments, along with a separate appeal lodged by Bernaldez, ruling that there was no sufficient basis to overturn the initial finding of probable cause.

The anti-graft body maintained that the seven respondents violated Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, citing evidence of alleged bad faith, manifest partiality, or gross inexcusable negligence.

In denying the motions for reconsideration filed by the respondents in the criminal probe, the Ombudsman stated that it found "no compelling reason to reverse, alter or modify its assailed Consolidated Resolution."

Alongside Balo, the municipal officials facing criminal indictment and dismissal are the following:

Rodney Jones Labang, Municipal Engineer

Jean Janiola, Municipal Treasurer

Ariston Beronio, Municipal Engineer

Evelyn Hinatuan, Administrative Aide III

Dennis Theodore Besinga, Administrative Aide II

Private contractor Emilio Bernaldez will also be charged with graft for his alleged role in the transaction.