Over 1,800 inmate records await review for parole, clemency

The front gate of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 1,900 case records of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) submitted by the Bureau of Corrections are currently awaiting review by the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP), BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said.

In a statement on Thursday, November 26, Catapang disclosed that a total of 1,893 carpetas, or inmate case records, remain pending before the board.

Of this number, 1,513 are up for parole consideration, while 380 are being evaluated for executive clemency.

Catapang issued the clarification to dispel misconceptions that the BPP is waiting for BuCor to transmit prison records, noting that the board has the capacity to review up to 500 carpetas per month.

To streamline the evaluation process prior to submission, Catapang said BuCor has established a Management, Screening, and Evaluation Committee across all prisons and penal farms nationwide, each headed by its respective prison superintendent.

To streamline the evaluation process prior to submission, Catapang said BuCor has established a MSEC across all prisons and penal farms nationwide, each headed by its respective prison superintendent.

At the New Bilibid Prison, which holds the largest inmate population among the country's penal colonies, separate MSECs operate within its Minimum, Medium, and Maximum Security Camps, led by their respective camp commanders.

These committees are tasked with screening, evaluating, and recommending PDLs for time allowances, early release, parole, or executive clemency based on their behavior, rehabilitation progress, length of imprisonment, and compliance with existing rules.

From July 2022 to Oct. 15, 2026, 6,491 PDLs have been granted parole, according to the Department of Justice.

In the same period, 2,275 have been recommended for executive clemency, while 150 PDLs have been granted executive clemency.

As of August 2026, the congestion rate in Philippine prisons had decreased to 202%, from 214% in 2025.

From July 2022 to September 2026, 36,175 PDLs have also been released, according to the DOJ.