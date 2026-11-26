Tax on coffee? Agri group objects

A steaming cup of coffee on a bed of coffee beans.

MANILA, Philippines — An agricultural group warned that taxing coffee to increase government revenue could hurt domestic production, which currently accounts for only 25% of the market.

The statement follows a suggestion by a representative of the Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines during a House Ways and Means Committee meeting to impose an excise tax on coffee to align with changing consumption habits.

In an interview with DZBB on Thursday, November 26, Danilo Fausto, president of the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc., said that taxing coffee could undermine existing efforts to develop the industry.

To address its limited market share, various programs are in place to boost coffee farming among Filipino farmers, including the coconut-coffee intercropping and farm diversification program under the Coconut Levy Fund.

Increasing taxes on the crop could further discourage farmers, he said.

Fausto explained that coffee already generates government revenue, as 75% of the country's coffee needs are imported and subject to tariffs and safeguard duties.

He also raised the issue of importers allegedly bypassing taxes by routing their imports through countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Tariffs on coffee and other goods traded between ASEAN member states have been eliminated through the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.

He recommended that the government focus on improving tax collection on imported coffee.

Coffee products are exempt from the sweetened beverage tax imposed by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.

Prepared drinks bought at cafes and restaurants are also exempt from value-added tax unless the seller's annual gross sales exceed the P3 million threshold.

These kinds of taxes generate substantial income for the government.

Despite recording a budget surplus of P13.7 billion in October, limited fiscal space has been a recurring concern during deliberations on the 2027 national budget.