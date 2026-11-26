LTFRB cites legal exemption allowing foreign-owned EV ride-hailing service in PH

Electric vehicles use battery-powered motors instead of the internal combustion engines used by conventional cars.

MANILA, Philippines — A specific detail in the amended Public Service Act allows an electric vehicle ride-hailing service to operate in the country despite being foreign-owned, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Wednesday, November 25.

During a hearing on the proposed amendments to Republic Act No. 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, acting LTFRB Chairperson Greg Pua Jr. said that electric vehicles are not considered public utility vehicles because they do not have internal combustion engines.

Pua said these engines are required for vehicles to be considered PUVs under Section 2(k) of Republic Act No. 11659.

The law amends the Public Service Act by identifying the public services that qualify as “public utilities,” among which are PUVs.

The law also rules that public utilities are subject to foreign ownership rules outlined in the 1987 Constitution, meaning that they must be at least 60% Filipino-owned to operate in the country.

Electric ride-hailing fleets bypass this ownership requirement because EVs do not qualify as PUVs.

Rep. Reynante Arrogancia (3rd District, Quezon) confirmed during the hearing that the company in question was Green GSM, a Vietnamese ride-hailing company active in the Philippines.

The company operates an all-electric taxi fleet using electric vehicles manufactured by its sister company, VinFast.

Rep. Gerville Luistro (2nd District, Batangas) questioned the constitutionality of the company’s operations. She said that constitutional provisions on foreign ownership must prevail even if EVs do not meet the definition of PUVs.

Assistant Solicitor General James Cundangan agreed with her but said that there is a presumption of regularity for now.

Lawmakers have the power to amend laws, but only the Supreme Court can declare laws unconstitutional.

A law is considered unconstitutional when it clashes with rules, limits or rights set by the Constitution.