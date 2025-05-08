#PhilstarPicks: 7 swipe-worthy treats to spoil mom at SM this Mother’s Day

MANILA, Philippines — Looking to give mom the royal treatment she deserves this Mother's Day?

We've rounded up swipe-worthy deals you can score on the SM Malls Online app to make her feel extra special—whether she’s a foodie, wellness junkie or just deserves that overdue upgrade.

From hearty meals and indulgent facials to discounts on tech and timepieces, here's our #PhilstarPicks for treating the most important woman in your life.



Planning a family dinner? Botejyu’s flavorful Japanese dishes make for a perfect Mother's Day meal.

Swipe 50% off your total bill (up to P2,500!) when you dine in and use your EastWest Bank card—available Saturdays to Mondays with a minimum spend of P3,000.

Get this deal at all SM branches via SM Malls Online app until June 30.

Make your mom feel all the kilig by surprising her with a sweet bouquet—literally. Max’s Bouquet Vanilla Cake (8-inch Regular) is a floral dream and yours for just P750.



Get this deal at select SM branches nationwide while supplies last

Self-care day for two? Buy one facial service and get 50% off the second for mom!

Choose from options like the Oxygen Intensive Facial (P3,750), Advance Clarifying (P1,800) or Kahilom Facial (P1200)—all at discounted prices until May 31 at participating SM branches with a Swipe Coupon from the app.

Let mom de-stress with a Buy 1, Get 1 chiropractic session on her initial visits (worth P3,999)! This is a thoughtful gift for hardworking moms who could use some serious back TLC.

Get this deal at select branches of Posture Perfect Chiropractic when you redeem the Swipe coupon on SM Malls Online.

Got a jet-setting mom or perhaps planning a well-deserved trip for the mom of your life? Treat her with the best travel gear for her next adventure.

Score P1,500 off when you spend P10,000 on select regular-priced items not just this Mother’s Day but until October 31!

Give mom the ultimate tech upgrade for her daily morning greetings to her online friends.

The Galaxy S24 FE now comes with Galaxy AI, a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display and top-tier camera features—available for P8,000 off at BSD International branches in SM Malls.



Now only P36,990 (from P44,990). Limited stocks only until June 30.

Timeless and thoughtful, a beautiful watch says "I love you" in style. Enjoy up to 50% off select women’s watches like the elegant Mother-of-Pearl/Rose-Gold timepiece.

Now priced at P1,597, originally P3,195. Available at participating UniSilver TIME stores until May 31.

Celebrate mom the swipe-worthy way

All these amazing deals are just a few taps away on the SM Malls Online app. So go ahead and spoil your mom, your tita, your lola—or yourself (because you deserve it, too).

Download the app, swipe the deals and redeem them in-store at the nearest SM mall. Celebrate the woman who deserves the world.

Editor’s Note: This #Brandspace story is created with SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.