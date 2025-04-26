Park Seo Joon to visit Manila anew for fan fest

The Korean actor behind the hit K-dramas 'Itaewon Class' and 'What’s Wrong Secretary Kim' interacts with his Filipino fans.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Park Seo-joon will be visiting Manila in July for another day with his fans.

The K-drama star will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on July 12 for the fan fest organized by one of his Philippine endorsements.

The "Fit For Any Role" fan fest is presented by Century Tuna, which it dubs as the "ultimate fan fest."

Concert promoter Wilbros Live made the announcement earlier this afternoon. Fans are told to wait for ticketing details.

Seo-joon starred in popular dramas, including "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," "Fight For My Way," "Itaewon Class," and "Gyeongseong Creature."

He also appeared as Prince Yan in "The Marvels," one of the many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

