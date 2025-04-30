Girls' Generation's Sooyoung to make Hollywood debut in 'John Wick' spin-off

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Choi Soo-young, better known as Sooyoung of the K-pop act Girls' Generation, will make her Hollywood debut in "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina."

The movie, shortened to "Ballerina," is a spin-off from the main "John Wick" franchise starring Keanu Reeves that takes place in between the third and fourth movies.

"Ballerina" circles around Oscar nominee Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina who trains in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma (similar to Reeves' Wick).

Her first field mission is to protect Sooyoung's Katla Park before setting out to exact revenge for her father's death.

Franchise returnees include Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick in his final on-screen appearance. He died in March 2023.

WATCH: Ana de Armas does hardcore action in 'John Wick' spin-off

Sooyoung has been a part of Girls' Generation since the group debuted in 2007, releasing hits like "Gee," "I Got a Boy," "The Boys," "Mr. Taxi," and "Oh!"

She left the group's agency, SM Entertainment, in 2017. She released her first solo single "Winter Breath" the following year and then signed with Saram Entertainment in 2019.

The singer made her acting debut in 2008, starring in the film "Hello, Schoolgirl" and comedy series "Unstoppable Marriage."

Sooyoung had cameo appearances in the shows "Oh! My Lady," "Paradise Ranch," and "Gentleman's Dignity," and participated in SM Town film projects "I AM." and "SMTown: The Stage."

Since then Sooyoung has starred in "Fanletter, Please!," "Not Others," "Man in the Kitchen," "Tell Me What You Saw," "Run On," "If You Wish Upon Me," "My Spring Days," "Squad 38," "Dating Agency: Cyrano," "New Year Blues," and "So I Married the Anti-fan."

"Ballerina" premieres in Philippines in June 2025. — Video from Lionsgate Movies' YouTube channel

RELATED: Park Seo Joon to visit Manila anew for fan fest