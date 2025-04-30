^

Korean Wave

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung to make Hollywood debut in 'John Wick' spin-off

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 11:58am
Girls' Generation's Sooyoung to make Hollywood debut in 'John Wick' spin-off
'Ballerina' character posters for Ana de Armas and Sooyoung
Lionsgate

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Choi Soo-young, better known as Sooyoung of the K-pop act Girls' Generation, will make her Hollywood debut in "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina."

The movie, shortened to "Ballerina," is a spin-off from the main "John Wick" franchise starring Keanu Reeves that takes place in between the third and fourth movies.

"Ballerina" circles around Oscar nominee Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina who trains in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma (similar to Reeves' Wick).

Her first field mission is to protect Sooyoung's Katla Park before setting out to exact revenge for her father's death.

Franchise returnees include Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick in his final on-screen appearance. He died in March 2023.

WATCH: Ana de Armas does hardcore action in 'John Wick' spin-off

Sooyoung has been a part of Girls' Generation since the group debuted in 2007, releasing hits like "Gee," "I Got a Boy," "The Boys," "Mr. Taxi," and "Oh!"

She left the group's agency, SM Entertainment, in 2017. She released her first solo single "Winter Breath" the following year and then signed with Saram Entertainment in 2019.

The singer made her acting debut in 2008, starring in the film "Hello, Schoolgirl" and comedy series "Unstoppable Marriage." 

Sooyoung had cameo appearances in the shows "Oh! My Lady," "Paradise Ranch," and "Gentleman's Dignity," and participated in SM Town film projects "I AM." and "SMTown: The Stage."

Since then Sooyoung has starred in "Fanletter, Please!," "Not Others," "Man in the Kitchen," "Tell Me What You Saw," "Run On," "If You Wish Upon Me," "My Spring Days," "Squad 38," "Dating Agency: Cyrano," "New Year Blues," and "So I Married the Anti-fan."

"Ballerina" premieres in Philippines in June 2025. — Video from Lionsgate Movies' YouTube channel

RELATED: Park Seo Joon to visit Manila anew for fan fest

ANA DE ARMAS

GIRLS GENERATION

JOHN WICK

KEANU REEVES
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Blackpink's Lisa, Ros&eacute; show support to Jennie at Coachella 2025
April 15, 2025 - 8:57am

Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé show support to Jennie at Coachella 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | April 15, 2025 - 8:57am
Blackpink members Lisa and Rosé showed support to Jennie as she made her highly-anticipated solo debut in the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero
April 14, 2025 - 11:21am

BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero

By Jan Milo Severo | April 14, 2025 - 11:21am
Content creator Niana Guerrero met BTS member J-Hope recently in his concert. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert
April 13, 2025 - 11:48am

J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | April 13, 2025 - 11:48am
J-Hope started the Asia leg of his ongoing “Hope on the Stage Tour” in Manila last night to a crowd that...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother&rsquo; houseguest
April 9, 2025 - 1:49pm

Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest

By Kathleen A. Llemit | April 9, 2025 - 1:49pm
Another popular name entered the famous TV house, this time, as its first non-Filipino houseguest, with Korean star Kim Jisoo...
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees
April 8, 2025 - 9:50am

LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

By Jan Milo Severo | April 8, 2025 - 9:50am
The nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards have been announced.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist
April 5, 2025 - 11:00am

Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist

By Jan Milo Severo | April 5, 2025 - 11:00am
It is no surprise that Kim Taeyeon was adored by her Philippine fans.  She not only possesses a sweet, charming, and...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with