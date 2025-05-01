^

Korean Wave

Therapist-author: 'K-dramas transform lives but should not replace therapy'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 5:57pm
Therapist-author: 'K-dramas transform lives but should not replace therapy'
Korean-American therapist and author Jeanie Chang
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Certified Clinical Trauma Professional Jeanie Chang is very much aware how much K-dramas can affect people's lives and their well-being.

Chang is the Korean-American author of "How K-Dramas Can Transform Your Life: Powerful Lessons on Belongingness, Healing, and Mental Health," a best-selling book that draws the correlation between K-Dramas and livelihood.

The therapist visited Taguig last April 26 for an intimate talk and book signing session, where she briefly discussed the topics her book tackles.

She told those present, including Philstar.com, that she wrote the book for herself, "What you're reading is my own mental health and self-care."

For Chang, the reason why K-dramas do well or connect a lot to viewers is because they talk about people.

Related: IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey

Chang said she loves hearing people say they feel validated about watching K-dramas, noting the core of human nature is to be understood, which many fans K-dramas make them feel.

"[K-dramas] allows the space to feel something like crying, we all have our emotional experiences," Chang continued. "Mental health hygiene is finding a way to navigate all the moments of your life."

The author shared that K-dramas are mostly written by women, and writers get a lot of say over the directors (which are mostly men). Chang also pointed out that most K-drama audiences are women.

The cover of Chang's book features the Korean word "jeong," which means kinship, belongingness, attachment, and in the Filipino context, "bayanihan."

The concept is touched upon in the book and in K-dramas as is "noonchi," the Korean art of emotional and social intelligence. In fact, Chang's name on social media is Noona's Noonchi.

Related: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast

Chang said the concept of "noonchi" is keenly observing and assessing relational dynamics, showing empathy and compassion in decision-making, and heightened attunement and discernment.

Another concept tackled in her book and in K-dramas is filial piety — deep sense of family obligation, pleasing parents, and bringing honor — which has Eastern origins but is universal in nature.

The therapist shared that grief is the biggest issue brought to her by readers and viewers, trumping depression. The Korean author shared her list of Korean dramas that they can watch in addressing this issue. These include "My Mister," "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," and "Vincenzo."

Chang stressed that after watching K-dramas, people should not let it replace therapy.

"Series are only powerful healing tools, if you think you need therapy then you should get it," Chang ended. "Lean into a community, you don't have to be alone or lonely."

RELATED: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for ‘Signal 2,' new teaser out

K-DRAMA

K-DRAMAS

KDRAMA

THERAPY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS Jin to release new album next month
April 15, 2025 - 6:42pm

BTS Jin to release new album next month

By Kristofer Purnell | April 15, 2025 - 6:42pm
Korean music label Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that BTS member Jin is set to release his second solo album in a month's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa, Ros&eacute; show support to Jennie at Coachella 2025
April 15, 2025 - 8:57am

Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé show support to Jennie at Coachella 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | April 15, 2025 - 8:57am
Blackpink members Lisa and Rosé showed support to Jennie as she made her highly-anticipated solo debut in the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero
April 14, 2025 - 11:21am

BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero

By Jan Milo Severo | April 14, 2025 - 11:21am
Content creator Niana Guerrero met BTS member J-Hope recently in his concert. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert
April 13, 2025 - 11:48am

J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | April 13, 2025 - 11:48am
J-Hope started the Asia leg of his ongoing “Hope on the Stage Tour” in Manila last night to a crowd that...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother&rsquo; houseguest
April 9, 2025 - 1:49pm

Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest

By Kathleen A. Llemit | April 9, 2025 - 1:49pm
Another popular name entered the famous TV house, this time, as its first non-Filipino houseguest, with Korean star Kim Jisoo...
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees
April 8, 2025 - 9:50am

LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

By Jan Milo Severo | April 8, 2025 - 9:50am
The nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards have been announced.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with