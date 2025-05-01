Therapist-author: 'K-dramas transform lives but should not replace therapy'

MANILA, Philippines — Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Certified Clinical Trauma Professional Jeanie Chang is very much aware how much K-dramas can affect people's lives and their well-being.

Chang is the Korean-American author of "How K-Dramas Can Transform Your Life: Powerful Lessons on Belongingness, Healing, and Mental Health," a best-selling book that draws the correlation between K-Dramas and livelihood.

The therapist visited Taguig last April 26 for an intimate talk and book signing session, where she briefly discussed the topics her book tackles.

She told those present, including Philstar.com, that she wrote the book for herself, "What you're reading is my own mental health and self-care."

For Chang, the reason why K-dramas do well or connect a lot to viewers is because they talk about people.

Chang said she loves hearing people say they feel validated about watching K-dramas, noting the core of human nature is to be understood, which many fans K-dramas make them feel.

"[K-dramas] allows the space to feel something like crying, we all have our emotional experiences," Chang continued. "Mental health hygiene is finding a way to navigate all the moments of your life."

The author shared that K-dramas are mostly written by women, and writers get a lot of say over the directors (which are mostly men). Chang also pointed out that most K-drama audiences are women.

The cover of Chang's book features the Korean word "jeong," which means kinship, belongingness, attachment, and in the Filipino context, "bayanihan."

The concept is touched upon in the book and in K-dramas as is "noonchi," the Korean art of emotional and social intelligence. In fact, Chang's name on social media is Noona's Noonchi.

Chang said the concept of "noonchi" is keenly observing and assessing relational dynamics, showing empathy and compassion in decision-making, and heightened attunement and discernment.

Another concept tackled in her book and in K-dramas is filial piety — deep sense of family obligation, pleasing parents, and bringing honor — which has Eastern origins but is universal in nature.

The therapist shared that grief is the biggest issue brought to her by readers and viewers, trumping depression. The Korean author shared her list of Korean dramas that they can watch in addressing this issue. These include "My Mister," "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," and "Vincenzo."

Chang stressed that after watching K-dramas, people should not let it replace therapy.

"Series are only powerful healing tools, if you think you need therapy then you should get it," Chang ended. "Lean into a community, you don't have to be alone or lonely."

