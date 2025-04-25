Night with Oppas: Korea's 'Wild Wild After Party' coming to Manila

The musical experience is set on May 24 in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea's "Wild Wild After Party" is heading to the Philippines for the very first time.

The musical experience will take place on May 24 in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

Audiences should expect to be mesmerized by an explosive mix of dance, athleticism, and pure charisma brought about by featured Oppas.

"Wild Wild After Party" is billed as a celebration of individuality, diversity, and the freedom to let loose.

There are two exclusive shows to avail of: the Women-Only Show and the All-Gender Show.

Tickets range from P4,500 to P8,500 and can be bought via the TicketNet website.

RELATED: BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero