^

Korean Wave

Night with Oppas: Korea's 'Wild Wild After Party' coming to Manila

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 2:31pm
Night with Oppas: Korea's 'Wild Wild After Party' coming to Manila
The musical experience is set on May 24 in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea's "Wild Wild After Party" is heading to the Philippines for the very first time. 

The musical experience will take place on May 24 in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

Audiences should expect to be mesmerized by an explosive mix of dance, athleticism, and pure charisma brought about by featured Oppas.

"Wild Wild After Party" is billed as a celebration of individuality, diversity, and the freedom to let loose. 

There are two exclusive shows to avail of: the Women-Only Show and the All-Gender Show. 

Tickets range from P4,500 to P8,500 and can be bought via the TicketNet website.

RELATEDBTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert
12 days ago

J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
J-Hope started the Asia leg of his ongoing “Hope on the Stage Tour” in Manila last night to a crowd that...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother&rsquo; houseguest
April 9, 2025 - 1:49pm

Korean star Kim Jisoo is 1st non-Filipino ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest

By Kathleen A. Llemit | April 9, 2025 - 1:49pm
Another popular name entered the famous TV house, this time, as its first non-Filipino houseguest, with Korean star Kim Jisoo...
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees
April 8, 2025 - 9:50am

LIST: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

By Jan Milo Severo | April 8, 2025 - 9:50am
The nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards have been announced.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist
April 5, 2025 - 11:00am

Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist

By Jan Milo Severo | April 5, 2025 - 11:00am
It is no surprise that Kim Taeyeon was adored by her Philippine fans.  She not only possesses a sweet, charming, and...
Korean Wave
fbtw
G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced
April 4, 2025 - 11:33am

G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced

By Jan Milo Severo | April 4, 2025 - 11:33am
Concert producer Applewood Philippines released the ticket details of the upcoming "G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Ü...
Korean Wave
fbtw
G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena
April 4, 2025 - 11:21am

G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

By Jan Milo Severo | April 4, 2025 - 11:21am
K-pop icon G-Ddragon has officially unveiled details of his highly anticipated "G-Drafon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch],"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with