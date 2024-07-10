^

Korean Wave

BTS' Jin is FRED's first global ambassador

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 12:54pm
BTS' Jin is FRED's first global ambassador
BTS member Jin for FRED
Jin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — French jewelry company FRED tapped Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS to be its first global brand ambassador.

Both FRED and Jin himself shared photos on social media confirming his historic participation, which comes just weeks after being discharged from the military.

The brand's sole photo was of Jin in an all-white ensemble with pieces around his neck and right wrist.

Jin posted the same picture along with two others — a white top beneath a denim jacket and jeans, and an all-black ensemble — with different pieces around his body.

"Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal love of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED," the brand said.

The artist expressed his gratitude to the brand and in Korean, teased several new and various looks he will be doing in collabration with the brand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

"His radiant energy, artistic qualities, values, and high standards constantly push him to excel, strongly resonating with those of our maison and our founder Fred Samuel, with whom he shares an unwavering optimism and joie de vivre," added the brand's vice president and artistic director Valérie Samuel in a statement.

This also happens to be Jin's first-ever solo fashion ambassadorship, as BTS as group were tapped Louis Vuitton while his colleagues were individually selected in the past like Jimin for Dior, Suga for Valentino, and Jungkook for Calvin Klein.

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, was discharged from the military last month and the group's first member to complete his service, with J-Hope set to finish this October. Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, and V will all be discharged in mid-2025.

A day after getting discharged, Jin participated in an ARMY event celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary where he gave out free hugs to lucky fans.

The singer will reportedly also be an Olympic torchbearer in the build-up to this year's games being held in Paris.

RELATED: BTS' Jin to be torchbearer for Paris Olympics — reports

vuukle comment

BTS

K-POP

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Andrea Brillantes wears wedding gown to Kim Soo Hyun fan meet
7 days ago

Andrea Brillantes wears wedding gown to Kim Soo Hyun fan meet

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes wore a wedding gown while attending Korean star Kim Soo Hyun's fan meet last Saturday...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin to be torchbearer for Paris Olympics &mdash; reports
7 days ago

BTS' Jin to be torchbearer for Paris Olympics — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS will serve as an Olympic torchbearer in the build-up to this year's games being held...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Seung Heon, Oh Yeon Seo talk chemistry, working together in 'The Player 2'
Exclusive
9 days ago

Song Seung Heon, Oh Yeon Seo talk chemistry, working together in 'The Player 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Song Seung-heon is back to lead the cast of the second season of the crime-solving South Korean series "The Player 2: The...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Charot, eme': Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun delights Manila fans anew
10 days ago

'Charot, eme': Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun delights Manila fans anew

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
The Korean superstar was in town for his "Eyes on You" Asia tour. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean exhibit in Manila to send postcards to crushes, K-idols for free
12 days ago

Korean exhibit in Manila to send postcards to crushes, K-idols for free

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 days ago
Got a message for your favorite Korean idol or for any crush at all that you don’t know how to send?
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with