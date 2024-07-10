BTS' Jin is FRED's first global ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — French jewelry company FRED tapped Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS to be its first global brand ambassador.

Both FRED and Jin himself shared photos on social media confirming his historic participation, which comes just weeks after being discharged from the military.

The brand's sole photo was of Jin in an all-white ensemble with pieces around his neck and right wrist.

Jin posted the same picture along with two others — a white top beneath a denim jacket and jeans, and an all-black ensemble — with different pieces around his body.

"Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal love of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED," the brand said.

The artist expressed his gratitude to the brand and in Korean, teased several new and various looks he will be doing in collabration with the brand.

"His radiant energy, artistic qualities, values, and high standards constantly push him to excel, strongly resonating with those of our maison and our founder Fred Samuel, with whom he shares an unwavering optimism and joie de vivre," added the brand's vice president and artistic director Valérie Samuel in a statement.

This also happens to be Jin's first-ever solo fashion ambassadorship, as BTS as group were tapped Louis Vuitton while his colleagues were individually selected in the past like Jimin for Dior, Suga for Valentino, and Jungkook for Calvin Klein.

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, was discharged from the military last month and the group's first member to complete his service, with J-Hope set to finish this October. Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, and V will all be discharged in mid-2025.

A day after getting discharged, Jin participated in an ARMY event celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary where he gave out free hugs to lucky fans.

The singer will reportedly also be an Olympic torchbearer in the build-up to this year's games being held in Paris.

RELATED: BTS' Jin to be torchbearer for Paris Olympics — reports