Korean Wave

Gucci taps BTS' Jin as global ambassador

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 9:29am
Gucci taps BTS' Jin as global ambassador
BTS member Jin for Gucci
Gucci via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Italian luxury fashion company Gucci officially unveiled Korean singer Jin of K-pop group BTS as its newest global ambassador.

Gucci shared photos of Jin wearing the latest menswear collection from the fashion house accompanied by a statement by creative director Sabato De Sarno.

"His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique," said De Sarno. "He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his misic, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him."

De Sarno added that Jin "expresses the innovative spirit of [Gucci] with his inspiring creativity" and that the singer perfectly embodies the company's "values of individuality and authenticity."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jin joins "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae, actress Park Gyu-young, NewJean's Hanni, EXO's Kai, and rapper Jay Park as Korean ambassadors of Gucci.

This is Jin's second solo fashion ambassadorship, while his fellow BTS members were individually selected in the past like Jimin for Dior, Suga for Valentino, and Jungkook for Calvin Klein. BTS was tapped by Louis Vuitton.

Jin's first was for French jewelry company Fred, its first global brand ambassador, which came just weeks after being discharged from the military and before he participated in the torch relay of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The oldest member of BTS, Jin was the group's first member to complete his service, with J-Hope set to finish this October. Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, and V will all be discharged in mid-2025.

A day after getting discharged, Jin participated in a fan event celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary, where he gave out free hugs to lucky fans collectively called Army.

