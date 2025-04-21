Kim Soo Hyun loses endorsement; gets bashed over ad
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun lost another endorsement from Prada.
Just months after being its brand ambassador in December 2024, Prada terminated Kim's contract last March 14.
A month after, Prada announced that K-pop band MEOVV member Gawon replaced Kim as its brand ambassador.
Meanwhile, Kim came under public scrunity again after an ad featuring him was shown in a Seoul subway station.
Prada is pleased to announce Gawon, South Korean singer and member of the K-pop group MEOVV, as Prada’s brand ambassador.#Prada pic.twitter.com/ZlDeDtoaTR— PRADA (@Prada) April 17, 2025
The ad was at one of the exits situated at Hongdae Station in Seoul.
It garnered a lot of interaction, with social media users strongly reacting against the advertisement.
??? 3??? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ??— ??? (@masterofjgp) April 19, 2025
?? ?????? pic.twitter.com/toEGSVz80m
Kim has been accused of grooming and harassing the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, which the actor denied in a press conference in Seoul last March 31.
