Korean Wave

Kim Soo Hyun loses endorsement; gets bashed over ad

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 12:56pm
Kim Soo-Hyun at a press conference in Seoul on March 31, 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun lost another endorsement from Prada. 

Just months after being its brand ambassador in December 2024, Prada terminated Kim's contract last March 14. 

A month after, Prada announced that K-pop band MEOVV member Gawon replaced Kim as its brand ambassador. 

Meanwhile, Kim came under public scrunity again after an ad featuring him was shown in a Seoul subway station. 

The ad was at one of the exits situated at Hongdae Station in Seoul.

It garnered a lot of interaction, with social media users strongly reacting against the advertisement.

Kim has been accused of grooming and harassing the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, which the actor denied in a press conference in Seoul last March 31.

