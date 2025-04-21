Kim Soo Hyun loses endorsement; gets bashed over ad

Kim Soo-Hyun at a press conference in Seoul on March 31, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun lost another endorsement from Prada.

Just months after being its brand ambassador in December 2024, Prada terminated Kim's contract last March 14.

A month after, Prada announced that K-pop band MEOVV member Gawon replaced Kim as its brand ambassador.

Meanwhile, Kim came under public scrunity again after an ad featuring him was shown in a Seoul subway station.

Prada is pleased to announce Gawon, South Korean singer and member of the K-pop group MEOVV, as Prada’s brand ambassador.#Prada pic.twitter.com/ZlDeDtoaTR — PRADA (@Prada) April 17, 2025

The ad was at one of the exits situated at Hongdae Station in Seoul.

It garnered a lot of interaction, with social media users strongly reacting against the advertisement.

Kim has been accused of grooming and harassing the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, which the actor denied in a press conference in Seoul last March 31.

