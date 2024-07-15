^

BTS' Jin proud torchbearer for Paris Olympics

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 11:22am
BTS member Jin
Paris Olympic Organizing Committee

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jin embarked on the torch relay for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

In a message through his agency Bighit Music, Jin said he's honored to participate in such a meaningful moment. 

"Thanks to ARMY, I was able to fulfill the wonderful role of torchbearer. Thank you so much,” he said.

“I was so nervous that I didn’t know how time had passed, but I was able to finish it to the best of my ability thanks to the great support from many people on site,” he added. 

Jin said that he will support all Korean athletes who will participate in the Olympics. 

“I hope that all the Korean national team athletes who participate in the Olympics will achieve great results in exchange for their efforts, and I will support them with all my heart," he said.  

"I also hope that much interest will be given until the 17th Paris Paralympic Games, which will be held this August. I will also put in more effort and work to impress in the future,” he added. 

Jin passed the torch to former French national freestyle skiing athlete Sandra Laoura in front of the Pyramid of the Louvre.

