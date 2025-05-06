LIST: 'When Life Gives You Tangerines,â€™ 'Harbin' lead big wins at 61st Baeksang Awards

^

Korean Wave

LIST: 'When Life Gives You Tangerines,’ 'Harbin' lead big wins at 61st Baeksang Awards

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 12:36am
Promotional posters of "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and "Harbin."
Netflix and CJ Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Korean cinema and television’s finest gathered for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards on Monday, May 5, with "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and "Harbin" emerging as the night’s biggest winners.

Period film "Harbin" not only clinched Best Film but also received the Grand Prize (Daesang) for cinematographer Hong Kyung Pyo, highlighting the production’s visual artistry. Meanwhile, the Netflix drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines" claimed Best Drama, Best Screenplay and swept both Best Supporting Acting categories.

Jeon Do Yeon won Best Actress (Film) for "Revolver," which also earned Best Director (Film) for Oh Seung Uk. Jo Jung Suk was hailed Best Actor (Film) for "Pilot."

On the television side, Ju Ji Hoon and Kim Tae Ri won top acting honors for their roles in "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" and "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born," respectively.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards:

Film Category

1. Best New Actress – Roh Yoon Seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)

2. Best New Actor – Jung Sung Il (Uprising)

3. Best New Director – Oh Jung Min (House of the Seasons)

4. Best Supporting Actress – Claudia Kim (A Normal Family)

5. Best Supporting Actor – Yoo Jae Myung (Land of Happiness)

6. Best Screenplay – Shin Chul & Park Chan Wook (Uprising)

7. Best Director – Oh Seung Uk (Revolver)

8. Best Actress – Jeon Do Yeon (Revolver)

9. Best Actor – Jo Jung Suk (Pilot)

10. Best Technical Achievement – Jo Yeong Wook (Score, Uprising)

11. Gucci Impact Award – The Land of Morning Calm

12. Best Film – Harbin

13. Grand Prize (Daesang) – Hong Kyung Pyo (Harbin)

Television Category

14. Best New Actress – Chae Won Bin (Doubt)

15. Best New Actor – Choo Young Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)

16. Best Supporting Actress – Yeom Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

17. Best Supporting Actor – Choi Dae Hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

18. Best Screenplay – Lim Sang Choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

19. Best Director – Song Yeon Hwa (Doubt)

20. Best Actress – Kim Tae Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)

21. Best Actor – Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

22. Best Technical Achievement – Jang Yeong Gyu (Score, Jeongnyeon)

23. Best Drama – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

24. Grand Prize (Daesang) – Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)

Variety, theater and other categories

25. Best Female Variety Performer – Lee Soo Ji

26. Best Male Variety Performer – Shin Dong Yup

27. Best Entertainment Program – Punghyanggo (DdeunDdeun’s YouTube Channel)

28. Best Cultural Show – SBS Special – Hakjeon

29. Young Theater Award – Gongnori Club (Dried Pepper and Peach Scent Lipstick)

30. Best Acting (Theater) – Kwak Ji Sook (Jews of Malta)

31. Baeksang Theater Award – Tungso Sori (Seoul Metropolitan Theater)

Popularity Awards

32. PRIZM Popularity Award (Male) – Byeon Woo Seok

33. PRIZM Popularity Award (Female) – Kim Hye Yoon

