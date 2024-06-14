Chavit Singson says 'Vagabond 2' to tap Filipino actors

South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi (right) with former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis 'Chavit' Singson (center).

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson gave an update on the reported new season of Korean series "Vagabond."

In an interview with the media, Singson said that the series will feature Filipino actors.

"Oo, meron. 'Pag nandito sila, siyempre para makasali 'yung mga artista natin," he said.

Singson, however, said that they have not contacted any Filipino celebrities so far.

"Wala pa, wala pa," he said.

The politician also said that the series has not yet begun shooting.

"Sa Korea kasi kinukumpleto muna 'yung storya. Hindi kagaya dito na bukas, pahula-hula lang. Sila kasi series. Inaabangan ng lahat kasi hindi pa kilala kung sino ang mastermind," he said.

Singson has been venturing into business collaborations with the South Korean star, including plans to create mini Seoul town in Metrowalk Pasig.

Last April, Chavit revealed that the second season of Korean series "Vagabond" will shoot in the Philippines.

“Meron, ‘yung series na very popular sa Korea, 'Vagabond'. Itutuloy dito. Nakatapos na sila, tapos ‘yung continuation, dito na sa Pilipinas kukunan,” Singson said.

"Tinatapos muna ‘yung istorya para may susundan sila. Unlike the others na kapag gumawa, hinuhulaan kung saan susunod. 'Yun ayaw nila, gusto nila kumpleto na ‘yung istorya," he added.

"Vagabond" stars Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy with Shin Sung-rok. It was released in South Korea in 2019. It tells the story of a stuntman who works with a covert intelligence officer on uncovering a fatal airplane crash that killed his nephew.

