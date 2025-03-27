^

Korean Wave

Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 12:29pm
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'
Korean actress Kim Sae-ron
Kim Sae-ron via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband clarified some issues involving him and the late Korean actress. 

The husband, who was kept confidential, reportedly said his statement through HoverLab Inc

"Hello. This is the late Kim Sae Ron’s husband. I wondered if it was right for me to step up because I am still in pain, and unable to get out of my own feelings. I wondered if I would be causing damage to Sae Ron and her bereaved. Although I carefully considered it a few times, there have been so many distorted facts that are being spread, thanks to a couple of forces. I made the judgement that severe slander of the deceased was happening, and have written this statement in order to set the facts straight," began the statement originally aired on YouTube in Korean.

"I was just living life as I did, an ordinary person, when I met Kim Sae Ron around mid-to-late November 2024, thanks to an introduction from an acquaintance. Thanks to having strong attraction to each other despite the short time, we got married legally in America, where I live, on January 12, 2025, with only witnesses present. Later, we decided to void the marriage upon agreement from both parties, due to the fact that we got married too quickly without serious consideration out of having fallen in love, as well as due to practical problems of a long-distance relationship, and differences in personalities."

The husband also denied the alleged assault.

"The house I am currently residing in, in America, is a quiet apartment complex with very weak soundproofing. It is built such that if assault had taken place, the floor below would immediately make a report. In addition, assault in America results in strong legal responsibility. I am someone who has received a thorough upbringing in America. 

"After I met Kim Sae Ron for the first time, from November 2024 to February 2025, we have met up a total of 4 times. Apart from the first time I met her in November 2024, as I have to go to work, the last three times were when she came to visit me in America every month. If I did really lock her up and assault her, why would Kim Sae Ron voluntarily come to America each time? For myself, I also felt sorry that she had to sit through a long flight and go through the strict immigrations procedure at the airport, so I did my best financially and emotionally for her, so that she would be content whenever she visited America."

He also urged to publicize the supposed photos of the physical abuse.

"If necessary, I will undergo police investigations," he said. 

The husband also said that someone contacted him anonymously, claiming to be Kim's acquaintance. The contact was asking him why he assaulted Kim. 

"I continued to talk to them, as I believed them to be someone I knew, but they lied and said that they were her older male cousin, and tried to provoke me multiple times, asking me about falsehoods such as why I assaulted her, blackmailed her, etc," he said. 

"When I said that I would be taking legal actions, they immediately stopped contacting me. If needed, I will request for a fair and just police inspection. Please immediately cease the spread of falsehoods about a deceased person’s personal life," he added. 

Korean news outlet Korea Now reported that actor Kim Soo Hyun, who has been dragged in the issue, announced last March 24 through his talent management agency, Gold Medalist, that they are filing additional criminal charges against HoverLab Inc. for alleged blackmail after HoverLab Inc. allegedly shared private photos of Kim Soo Hyun on live broadcasts.

Sae Ron was found dead in her Seoul residence last February, although no note or will was reportedly left behind.

Yonhap News Agency previously reported that Sae Ron was found at her home by a friend who reported the discovery to police, who then said there was no sign of foul play.

Sae-ron is best known for her role in 2010's "The Man from Nowhere," in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent. The role made her snag a Best New Actress award at the Korean Film Awards.

RELATEDPolice reveal Kim Sae Ron's cause of death — reports

K-DRAMA

SOUTH KOREA
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Because he&rsquo;s from North Korea!': Son Ye Jin&rsquo;s photo with &lsquo;mystery guy&rsquo; amuses fans
6 days ago

‘Because he’s from North Korea!': Son Ye Jin’s photo with ‘mystery guy’ amuses fans

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Son Ye-jin’s post with presumably her husband, actor Hyun Bin, elicited "kilig" and banter among their fans...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast
7 days ago

Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Streaming platform Prime Video released a short trailer for its upcoming Korean romantic-comedy series "The Divorce Insurance,"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun &mdash; reports&nbsp;
12 days ago

Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun — reports 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Italian luxury brand Prada has reportedly terminated its contract just months after tapping Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, who...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban
12 days ago

Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Content creator Niana Guerrero wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for &lsquo;Signal 2,' new teaser out
12 days ago

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for ‘Signal 2,' new teaser out

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
The trio of Lee Je-hoon, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Hye-soo is set to return for another season of solving cold cases —...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency addresses Kim Sae Ron allegations anew
12 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun's agency addresses Kim Sae Ron allegations anew

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The agency of Kim Soo-hyun released a new statement addressing allegations that the Korean actor dated the late Kim Sae-ron...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with