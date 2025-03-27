Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband clarified some issues involving him and the late Korean actress.

The husband, who was kept confidential, reportedly said his statement through HoverLab Inc.

"Hello. This is the late Kim Sae Ron’s husband. I wondered if it was right for me to step up because I am still in pain, and unable to get out of my own feelings. I wondered if I would be causing damage to Sae Ron and her bereaved. Although I carefully considered it a few times, there have been so many distorted facts that are being spread, thanks to a couple of forces. I made the judgement that severe slander of the deceased was happening, and have written this statement in order to set the facts straight," began the statement originally aired on YouTube in Korean.

"I was just living life as I did, an ordinary person, when I met Kim Sae Ron around mid-to-late November 2024, thanks to an introduction from an acquaintance. Thanks to having strong attraction to each other despite the short time, we got married legally in America, where I live, on January 12, 2025, with only witnesses present. Later, we decided to void the marriage upon agreement from both parties, due to the fact that we got married too quickly without serious consideration out of having fallen in love, as well as due to practical problems of a long-distance relationship, and differences in personalities."

The husband also denied the alleged assault.

"The house I am currently residing in, in America, is a quiet apartment complex with very weak soundproofing. It is built such that if assault had taken place, the floor below would immediately make a report. In addition, assault in America results in strong legal responsibility. I am someone who has received a thorough upbringing in America.

"After I met Kim Sae Ron for the first time, from November 2024 to February 2025, we have met up a total of 4 times. Apart from the first time I met her in November 2024, as I have to go to work, the last three times were when she came to visit me in America every month. If I did really lock her up and assault her, why would Kim Sae Ron voluntarily come to America each time? For myself, I also felt sorry that she had to sit through a long flight and go through the strict immigrations procedure at the airport, so I did my best financially and emotionally for her, so that she would be content whenever she visited America."

He also urged to publicize the supposed photos of the physical abuse.

"If necessary, I will undergo police investigations," he said.

The husband also said that someone contacted him anonymously, claiming to be Kim's acquaintance. The contact was asking him why he assaulted Kim.

"I continued to talk to them, as I believed them to be someone I knew, but they lied and said that they were her older male cousin, and tried to provoke me multiple times, asking me about falsehoods such as why I assaulted her, blackmailed her, etc," he said.

"When I said that I would be taking legal actions, they immediately stopped contacting me. If needed, I will request for a fair and just police inspection. Please immediately cease the spread of falsehoods about a deceased person’s personal life," he added.

Korean news outlet Korea Now reported that actor Kim Soo Hyun, who has been dragged in the issue, announced last March 24 through his talent management agency, Gold Medalist, that they are filing additional criminal charges against HoverLab Inc. for alleged blackmail after HoverLab Inc. allegedly shared private photos of Kim Soo Hyun on live broadcasts.

Sae Ron was found dead in her Seoul residence last February, although no note or will was reportedly left behind.

Yonhap News Agency previously reported that Sae Ron was found at her home by a friend who reported the discovery to police, who then said there was no sign of foul play.

Sae-ron is best known for her role in 2010's "The Man from Nowhere," in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent. The role made her snag a Best New Actress award at the Korean Film Awards.

