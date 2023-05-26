Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' â€” Chavit Singson

Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' — Chavit Singson

Lee Seung Gi (right) with former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson (center)

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson revealed that he partnered with South Korean star Lee Seung Gi and other Korean investors to convert parts of Metrowalk as Little Seoul.

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport earlier today while waiting for the arrival of Lee, Singson said that they are calling the project "Little Seoul" than Litte Korea.

"Magtatayo kami ng Little Seoul dito sa Metro Manila, mga buildings, mga centers. Do'n sa Metrowalk. Parang little Korea pero tatawagin nating Little Seoul," he said.

Singson said that the project will be completed in two to three years.

"Maguumpisa pa lang. Baka abutin 'yon ng two to three years," he said. "Ito ipa-finalize na. Hopefully magkapirmahan na pagpunta dito kasama ng mga kasama niyang investors."

Apart from the project, Singson said that he will produce a movie for Lee.

"Of course, movie din para matulungan natin ang showbiz industry dito sa Pilipinas," Singson said.

He, however, doesn't want to comment on who will be the Filipino stars that Lee will partner with.

Singson said that Lee will continue his showbiz career in Korea.

"Pabalik-balik lang siya dito para i-check 'yung investment," he said.