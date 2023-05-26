^

Travel and Tourism

Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' — Chavit Singson

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 6:42pm
Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' â€” Chavit Singson
Lee Seung Gi (right) with former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson (center)
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson revealed that he partnered with South Korean star Lee Seung Gi and other Korean investors to convert parts of Metrowalk as Little Seoul.

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport earlier today while waiting for the arrival of Lee, Singson said that they are calling the project "Little Seoul" than Litte Korea.

"Magtatayo kami ng Little Seoul dito sa Metro Manila, mga buildings, mga centers. Do'n sa Metrowalk. Parang little Korea pero tatawagin nating Little Seoul," he said.

Singson said that the project will be completed in two to three years.

"Maguumpisa pa lang. Baka abutin 'yon ng two to three years," he said. "Ito ipa-finalize na. Hopefully magkapirmahan na pagpunta dito kasama ng mga kasama niyang investors."

Apart from the project, Singson said that he will produce a movie for Lee.

"Of course, movie din para matulungan natin ang showbiz industry dito sa Pilipinas," Singson said.

He, however, doesn't want to comment on who will be the Filipino stars that Lee will partner with.

Singson said that Lee will continue his showbiz career in Korea.

"Pabalik-balik lang siya dito para i-check 'yung investment," he said.

LEE SEUNG GI

LUIS CHAVIT SINGSON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' &mdash; Chavit Singson
2 hours ago

Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' — Chavit Singson

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson revealed that he partnered with South Korean star Lee Seung Gi and other...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Bohol named the Philippines' first UNESCO Global Geopark
1 day ago

Bohol named the Philippines' first UNESCO Global Geopark

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared Bohol islands as one of the new...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Barcelona, San Sebastian or Madrid: Which of these prominent Spain cities suit your wanderlust?
Sponsored
2 days ago

Barcelona, San Sebastian or Madrid: Which of these prominent Spain cities suit your wanderlust?

By Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
Insight Vacations, a travel company that has been enriching lives of curious travelers since 1978, puts forward three prominent...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Mishandling of luggage soars as air travel rebounds: study
6 days ago

Mishandling of luggage soars as air travel rebounds: study

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
The rate of lost, damaged or delayed luggage nearly doubled last year as air travel rebounded and the sector faced staff...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
LIST: Disneyland, Ocean Park, other Hong Kong travel deals up for grabs at weekend fair
8 days ago

LIST: Disneyland, Ocean Park, other Hong Kong travel deals up for grabs at weekend fair

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
International airline Cathay Pacific is hosting its travel fair in the Philippines for the first time since 2019, as numerous...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
WATCH: Amazon of the Philippines? Bangkero Festival 2023
14 days ago

WATCH: Amazon of the Philippines? Bangkero Festival 2023

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 14 days ago
American soldiers currently in the country for Balikatan exercises were among those who recently enjoyed boat rides in...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with