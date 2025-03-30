Late Sulliâ€™s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 filmÂ 

Late Sulli’s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

MANILA, Philippines — The brother of the late Korean singer-actress Sulli has requested clarification from embattled actor Kim Soo-hyun, specifically regarding the nude scene in their 2017 film “Real.”

Sulli, a member of the girl group f(x), starred alongside Soo-hyun in the neo-noir thriller film directed by Lee Sa-rang.

Sulli’s brother released a statement through the Korean outlet Sports Kyunghyang, which was picked up by other sites, including the Korean entertainment site Soompi.

The late actress’ brother wanted to hear Kim Soo-hyun’s side regarding three key points surrounding the events that occurred during the filming of the movie. He said they heard “concerning information” about the filming process during Sulli’s funeral in 2019.

Multiple reports said that Sulli’s cause of death was suicide by hanging. She died on Oct. 14, 2019.

The brother sought to know Kim Soo-hyun’s stance on the information they received from staff and actors of the movie who attended Sulli's funeral in 2019. They were told that Sulli’s bedroom scene with the actor was not as detailed in the script originally.

The brother also revealed that they were aware of a body double for the scene, who was present on set.

“Why was the body double not used? Why was Sulli persuaded and thus, pressured into filming the bedroom and nude scene herself?” Sulli’s brother asked.

He also requested clarification from Soo-hyun regarding the information about the body double being present on set, rather than being absent due to illness, as was initially stated.

Sulli’s brother repeatedly extended his condolences to Kim Sae-ron, the actress linked to Soo-hyun. The actor had initially denied their relationship until this year.

Sae-ron was found dead in her home in Seoul on February 16. She was 24. Her death was ruled a suicide by authorities.

As of press time, neither Kim Soo-hyun nor Lee Sa-rang has released a statement.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).

