IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey

"When Life Gives You Tangerines" stars IU and Kang Myung-joo

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress-singer IU honored her "When Life Gives You Tangerines" co-star Kang Myung-joo, who passed away before the show began airing.

The artist shared on her Instagram account another set of behind-the-scenes photos from the show, including pictures with Park Bo-gum and Kim Seon-ho.

In the middle of the carousel were two photos of IU with Myung-joo who plays the mother of the former fiance of IU's character Yang Geum-myeong.

Myung-joo's daughter Park Se-young confirmed her mother passed away last February 28 — a week before "When Life Gives You Tangerines" premiered on Netflix — reportedly from a battle with cancer.

The actress started out in theater before appearing in shows such as "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," "Doona!," "See You in My 19th Life," and "Wonderful World."

Meanwhile, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" recently topped a survey by research company Gallup Korea, emerging as the "most loved program" among adult viewers.

Across just over a thousand respondents, the series earned a 6.9% preference rating and more than 20% viewership.

It surged ahead of the third season of reality show "Mr. Trot" hosted by Kim Jung-soo, "For Eagle Brothers," "My Merry Marriage," and "Buried Hearts."

This is the fifth time a Netflix original series topped one of the company's surveys after "The Glory," "Culinary Class War," the second season of "Squid Game," and "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call."

The last two were just for January and February, making it the first time a streaming platform topped survey rankings for three consecutive months.

