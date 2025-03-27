^

Korean Wave

IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 3:15pm
IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey
"When Life Gives You Tangerines" stars IU and Kang Myung-joo
IU via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress-singer IU honored her "When Life Gives You Tangerines" co-star Kang Myung-joo, who passed away before the show began airing.

The artist shared on her Instagram account another set of behind-the-scenes photos from the show, including pictures with Park Bo-gum and Kim Seon-ho.

In the middle of the carousel were two photos of IU with Myung-joo who plays the mother of the former fiance of IU's character Yang Geum-myeong.

Myung-joo's daughter Park Se-young confirmed her mother passed away last February 28 — a week before "When Life Gives You Tangerines" premiered on Netflix — reportedly from a battle with cancer.

The actress started out in theater before appearing in shows such as "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," "Doona!," "See You in My 19th Life," and "Wonderful World."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??????? IU (@dlwlrma)

Meanwhile, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" recently topped a survey by research company Gallup Korea, emerging as the "most loved program" among adult viewers.

Across just over a thousand respondents, the series earned a 6.9% preference rating and more than 20% viewership.

It surged ahead of the third season of reality show "Mr. Trot" hosted by Kim Jung-soo, "For Eagle Brothers," "My Merry Marriage," and "Buried Hearts."

This is the fifth time a Netflix original series topped one of the company's surveys after "The Glory," "Culinary Class War," the second season of "Squid Game," and "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call."

The last two were just for January and February, making it the first time a streaming platform topped survey rankings for three consecutive months.

RELATED: ‘Because he’s from North Korea!': Son Ye Jin’s photo with ‘mystery guy’ amuses fans

IU

K-DRAMA

K-DRAMAS

KDRAMA
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute
5 days ago

Court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
The court sided with ADOR, issuing a ruling that NewJeans — now branding themselves as NJZ — must not pursue...
Korean Wave
fbtw
&lsquo;Because he&rsquo;s from North Korea!': Son Ye Jin&rsquo;s photo with &lsquo;mystery guy&rsquo; amuses fans
6 days ago

‘Because he’s from North Korea!': Son Ye Jin’s photo with ‘mystery guy’ amuses fans

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Son Ye-jin’s post with presumably her husband, actor Hyun Bin, elicited "kilig" and banter among their fans...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast
7 days ago

Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Streaming platform Prime Video released a short trailer for its upcoming Korean romantic-comedy series "The Divorce Insurance,"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun &mdash; reports&nbsp;
12 days ago

Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun — reports 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Italian luxury brand Prada has reportedly terminated its contract just months after tapping Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, who...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban
12 days ago

Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Content creator Niana Guerrero wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for &lsquo;Signal 2,' new teaser out
12 days ago

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for ‘Signal 2,' new teaser out

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
The trio of Lee Je-hoon, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Hye-soo is set to return for another season of solving cold cases —...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with