^

Korean Wave

G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 11:21am
G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena
G-Dragon
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop icon G-Ddragon has officially unveiled details of his highly anticipated "G-Drafon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch]," marking his grand return to the global stage. 

In partnership with Galaxy Corporation and AEG Presents, the tour promises an electrifying experience for fans across the world.

"G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch]" in Bulacan, Philippines is proudly promoted by AEG Presents, TME live, Applewood and Applewood Philippines. 

The concert is set for May 17 at the Philippine Arena — the world’s largest indoor arena, ensuring an unforgettable night for Filipino VIPs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by G-DRAGON (@xxxibgdrgn)

Ticket prices start from P8,500 and will be available on SM Tickets.

Kicking off with two sold-out shows at Goyang Stadium, the tour will bring G-Dragon’s unparalleled artistry and groundbreaking performances to audiences worldwide. 

The first phase of the tour includes eight major cities across Asia, beginning with two nights at the iconic Tokyo Dome. Additional tour dates and locations will be revealed in the coming months, with more global stops expected. 

A pioneering member of Bigbang, G-Dragon has long been a driving force in the global K-pop industry, celebrated for his boundary-pushing music and trendsetting influence in fashion. After a seven-year hiatus from solo projects, he made a monumental comeback in 2024 with the release of his single “Power.” The track quickly soared up the charts, earning widespread acclaim. 

Building on this momentum, G-Dragon unveiled his highly anticipated third studio album, “Übermensch,” last February 25 – his first full-length solo project in over 11 years. 

The album, particularly featuring the tracks “Too Bad” and “Drama,” has been met with overwhelming praise from both fans and critics. The album marks a bold new chapter in G-Dragon’s career, solidifying his legacy as an artist who continues to evolve and push creative boundaries.

RELATEDK-pop superstar G-Dragon reunites with Sandara Park in Manila

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

G-DRAGON

K-POP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey
7 days ago

IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Korean actress-singer IU honored her "When Life Gives You Tangerines" co-star Kang Myung-joo, who passed away before...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'
7 days ago

Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband reportedly denies assault; Kim Soo Hyun files more charges for 'blackmail'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband clarified some issues involving him and the late Korean actress. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May
9 days ago

Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Korean actor Song Joong-ki is visiting the Philippines for the first time in May.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Forbidden K-pop to center stage: North Koreans to debut as idols
11 days ago

Forbidden K-pop to center stage: North Koreans to debut as idols

By Hieun Shin | 11 days ago
Two young North Koreans are set to debut with new K-pop band called 1Verse — the first time that performers originally...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family
12 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The agency of embattled Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed criminal complaints against the operator of the HoverLab YouTube channel...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute
13 days ago

Court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute

By Agence France-Presse | 13 days ago
The court sided with ADOR, issuing a ruling that NewJeans — now branding themselves as NJZ — must not pursue...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with