G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop icon G-Ddragon has officially unveiled details of his highly anticipated "G-Drafon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch]," marking his grand return to the global stage.

In partnership with Galaxy Corporation and AEG Presents, the tour promises an electrifying experience for fans across the world.

"G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch]" in Bulacan, Philippines is proudly promoted by AEG Presents, TME live, Applewood and Applewood Philippines.

The concert is set for May 17 at the Philippine Arena — the world’s largest indoor arena, ensuring an unforgettable night for Filipino VIPs.

Ticket prices start from P8,500 and will be available on SM Tickets.

Kicking off with two sold-out shows at Goyang Stadium, the tour will bring G-Dragon’s unparalleled artistry and groundbreaking performances to audiences worldwide.

The first phase of the tour includes eight major cities across Asia, beginning with two nights at the iconic Tokyo Dome. Additional tour dates and locations will be revealed in the coming months, with more global stops expected.

A pioneering member of Bigbang, G-Dragon has long been a driving force in the global K-pop industry, celebrated for his boundary-pushing music and trendsetting influence in fashion. After a seven-year hiatus from solo projects, he made a monumental comeback in 2024 with the release of his single “Power.” The track quickly soared up the charts, earning widespread acclaim.

Building on this momentum, G-Dragon unveiled his highly anticipated third studio album, “Übermensch,” last February 25 – his first full-length solo project in over 11 years.

The album, particularly featuring the tracks “Too Bad” and “Drama,” has been met with overwhelming praise from both fans and critics. The album marks a bold new chapter in G-Dragon’s career, solidifying his legacy as an artist who continues to evolve and push creative boundaries.

