Korean Wave

Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 1:33pm
Composite images of Korean stars Kim Soo-hyun (left) and Kim Sae-ron (right)
Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed a civil lawsuit against the family of the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron and the people behind the Hoverlab YouTube channel. 

According to The Korean Times, The Seoul Central District Court has registered the suit filed by Soo-hyun's legal counsels. 

Soo-hyun and his management's legal team said that they sued people involved in the YouTube video for a total of 12 billion Won or almost half a billion pesos. 

In his recent press conference, Soo-hyun denied that he dated Sae-ron in her teenage years.

Sae-ron was found dead last February. She was 24 years old. 

The 37-year-old Soo-hyun admitted that he dated Sae-ron five years ago for about a year, but not when she was a minor. 

He said that a YouTube video citing testimonies and videos was false. 

"I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of me turning a blind eye," he said.

KIM SAE-RON

KIM SOO-HYUN
