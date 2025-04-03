Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel

Composite images of Korean stars Kim Soo-hyun (left) and Kim Sae-ron (right)

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed a civil lawsuit against the family of the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron and the people behind the Hoverlab YouTube channel.

According to The Korean Times, The Seoul Central District Court has registered the suit filed by Soo-hyun's legal counsels.

Soo-hyun and his management's legal team said that they sued people involved in the YouTube video for a total of 12 billion Won or almost half a billion pesos.

In his recent press conference, Soo-hyun denied that he dated Sae-ron in her teenage years.

Sae-ron was found dead last February. She was 24 years old.

The 37-year-old Soo-hyun admitted that he dated Sae-ron five years ago for about a year, but not when she was a minor.

He said that a YouTube video citing testimonies and videos was false.

"I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of me turning a blind eye," he said.

