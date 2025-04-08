^

Headlines

Palace: F-16 jet purchase not against any country

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
April 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Palace: F-16 jet purchase not against any country
Photo shows a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet during the joint military exercise dubbed ‘Cope Thunder’ of the Philippines and the United States at Basa Air Base in Pampanga in April last year.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the United States is part of the ongoing modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and is not directed against any particular country, Malacañang maintained yesterday.

This was the response of Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro, when asked to comment on Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez’s remarks, that China’s growing assertiveness and maritime expansion are considered in modernizing the AFP and acquiring F-16 fighter jets and other equipment.

Castro said the AFP modernization has been around for a long time, adding the country’s purchase of the US jets, while it has an ongoing issue with another country, was a “coincidence.”

“The modernization of our military is only appropriate… it does not target any country,” Castro said at a press briefing.

“We are indeed facing issues, but the modernization, it is in accordance with the law,” the Palace press officer added.

With regard to the plan of the AFP to acquire more missile systems, warships and multi-role fighter jets to boost the country’s defense capabilities, Castro said the President is committed to completing the Horizon 3 phase of the AFP Modernization Program.

The Horizon 3 phase of the revised AFP Modernization Program will focus on improving the military’s archipelagic defense capabilities, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. had said.

Horizon 3 was initially scheduled from 2023 to 2028, while Horizon 2 was from 2018 to 2022 and Horizon 1 from 2013 to 2017.

“As much as possible, we really want to purchase what we need for the AFP modernization, and now they want to complete this AFP Horizon 3, and that depends of course on our budget, if this too would be approved by Congress,” Castro said.

In an interview on dzBB over the weekend, Romualdez said the delivery of 20 brand-new F-16 fighter jets and other defense equipment to the Philippines will be done in tranches in 2026 or 2027.

He said the F-16 is the best for the Philippine Air Force.

“It is the best for our Air Force because of how long it can stay in the air, being able to protect our shores,” Romualdez said.

In the House, deputy majority leader and La Union Rep. Paolo Ortega V supported the move, saying other countries have advanced arms and ammunition for their national security.

“Bolos cannot fight large aircraft and bullets. Whatever countries need to modernize and strengthen its defense, this is not for offensive, (but) for defense,” he said.

“We welcome this development, and the House of Representatives will provide the necessary funds for this, even though we have limited funds,” Ortega added. — Jose Rodel Clapano

AFP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
University of Manila&rsquo;s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

University of Manila’s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The University of Manila College of Law has been ordered to shut down due to poor Bar Examination performance and other ...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses&rsquo; expenses &ndash; lawyer

ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses’ expenses – lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Contrary to claims circulating online, it will be the International Criminal Court, not the Philippine government, that will...
Headlines
fbtw
White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Progressive group Bayan Muna and human rights advocates launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Cabinet members to attend Imee probe &ndash; Chiz

Cabinet members to attend Imee probe – Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Cabinet members and other government officials who skipped the second Senate investigation on April 3 into the legality of...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte&rsquo;s arrest
play

Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte’s arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Malacañang has changed its tune, allowing select members of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bato has no reason to seek US help &ndash; Palace

Bato has no reason to seek US help – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang asserted on Sunday that there is no basis for Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to seek assistance...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate sets inquiry on school&nbsp;bullying

Senate sets inquiry on school bullying

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The Senate will investigate bullying in schools and identify areas where government intervention is needed, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US air forces kick off joint exercises

Philippines, US air forces kick off joint exercises

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and the United States kicked off yesterday this year’s iteration of their joint air combat exercises...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers to get uninterrupted break before next school year

Teachers to get uninterrupted break before next school year

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Public school teachers will have an uninterrupted rest period before the next school year after the approval of a new policy...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with