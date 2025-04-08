Palace: F-16 jet purchase not against any country

Photo shows a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet during the joint military exercise dubbed ‘Cope Thunder’ of the Philippines and the United States at Basa Air Base in Pampanga in April last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the United States is part of the ongoing modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and is not directed against any particular country, Malacañang maintained yesterday.

This was the response of Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro, when asked to comment on Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez’s remarks, that China’s growing assertiveness and maritime expansion are considered in modernizing the AFP and acquiring F-16 fighter jets and other equipment.

Castro said the AFP modernization has been around for a long time, adding the country’s purchase of the US jets, while it has an ongoing issue with another country, was a “coincidence.”

“The modernization of our military is only appropriate… it does not target any country,” Castro said at a press briefing.

“We are indeed facing issues, but the modernization, it is in accordance with the law,” the Palace press officer added.

With regard to the plan of the AFP to acquire more missile systems, warships and multi-role fighter jets to boost the country’s defense capabilities, Castro said the President is committed to completing the Horizon 3 phase of the AFP Modernization Program.

The Horizon 3 phase of the revised AFP Modernization Program will focus on improving the military’s archipelagic defense capabilities, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. had said.

Horizon 3 was initially scheduled from 2023 to 2028, while Horizon 2 was from 2018 to 2022 and Horizon 1 from 2013 to 2017.

“As much as possible, we really want to purchase what we need for the AFP modernization, and now they want to complete this AFP Horizon 3, and that depends of course on our budget, if this too would be approved by Congress,” Castro said.

In an interview on dzBB over the weekend, Romualdez said the delivery of 20 brand-new F-16 fighter jets and other defense equipment to the Philippines will be done in tranches in 2026 or 2027.

He said the F-16 is the best for the Philippine Air Force.

“It is the best for our Air Force because of how long it can stay in the air, being able to protect our shores,” Romualdez said.

In the House, deputy majority leader and La Union Rep. Paolo Ortega V supported the move, saying other countries have advanced arms and ammunition for their national security.

“Bolos cannot fight large aircraft and bullets. Whatever countries need to modernize and strengthen its defense, this is not for offensive, (but) for defense,” he said.

“We welcome this development, and the House of Representatives will provide the necessary funds for this, even though we have limited funds,” Ortega added. — Jose Rodel Clapano