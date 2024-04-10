^

Korean Wave

K-drama 'Vagabond' Season 2 to film in the Philippines — Chavit Singson

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 2:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson revealed that the second season of Korean series "Vagabond" will shoot in the Philippines. 

In an interview with the media during the opening of the latest branch of BB.Q Chicken in Ayala Malls Feliz, Singson said that he will be one of the producers of the show. 

“Meron, ‘yung series na very popular sa Korea, 'Vagabond'. Itutuloy dito. Nakatapos na sila, tapos ‘yung continuation, dito na sa Pilipinas kukunan,” Singson said. 

"Tinatapos muna ‘yung istorya para may susundan sila. Unlike the others na kapag gumawa, hinuhulaan kung saan susunod, ‘yun ayaw nila, gusto nila kumpleto na ‘yung istorya," he added. 

Singson further mentioned that Filipino actors will be joining the cast as he takes on a role in producing the series.

“Yes, makakasama ako sa production dahil niyayaya nila ako,” he said. 

"Vagabond" stars Lee Seung-gi and his leading lady Bae Suzy with Shin Sung-rok. 

BB.Q Chicken Philippines opened its Ayala Malls Feliz branch yesterday, marking its debut in Pasig and its seventh store in the Philippines. 

The branch boasts an inviting ambiance and spacious event area, making it the perfect venue for special occasions and gatherings. The restaurant offers versatile function rooms ideal for private parties, corporate events, and celebrations of all kinds. Guests can also unwind and socialize at the beautiful bar, enjoying a refreshing selection of beverages alongside BB.Q Chicken's mouthwatering menu offerings.

To celebrate its grand opening, BB.Q Chicken Ayala Malls Feliz invites guests to experience its irresistible lineup of Korean fried chicken, tantalizing sides, and signature sauces. Whether indulging in a meal with family and friends or hosting a memorable event, the restaurant promises an unforgettable culinary journey.

RELATEDP100K for MMDA enforcers not meant as bribe, Chavit Singson clarifies

vuukle comment

CHAVIT SINGSON

LEE SEUNG-GI

VAGABOND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities
5 days ago

Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop girl group Lapillus has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has been advised...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating
5 days ago

Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Chaeyoung of the Korean girl group Twice is confirmed to be dating fellow Korean singer Kim Hae-sol, popularly known...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Nancy McDonie to appear in 'Running Man Philippines,' wants to guest in teleserye
7 days ago

Nancy McDonie to appear in 'Running Man Philippines,' wants to guest in teleserye

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Korean-American singer Nancy McDonie has her eyes set on what projects she wants to do in the Philippines going forward.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Kang, Kim Min Kyu show off buzz cuts, enter military service
7 days ago

Song Kang, Kim Min Kyu show off buzz cuts, enter military service

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Korean actors Song Kang and Kim Min-kyu officially began their mandatory military service for South Korea's army, but...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Jae Wook, Aespa's Karina split 5 weeks after confirming relationship
8 days ago

Lee Jae Wook, Aespa's Karina split 5 weeks after confirming relationship

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean actor Lee Jae-wook and Karina of the girl group Aespa have broken up, just five weeks after the pair publicly confirmed...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with