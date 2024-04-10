K-drama 'Vagabond' Season 2 to film in the Philippines — Chavit Singson

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson revealed that the second season of Korean series "Vagabond" will shoot in the Philippines.

In an interview with the media during the opening of the latest branch of BB.Q Chicken in Ayala Malls Feliz, Singson said that he will be one of the producers of the show.

“Meron, ‘yung series na very popular sa Korea, 'Vagabond'. Itutuloy dito. Nakatapos na sila, tapos ‘yung continuation, dito na sa Pilipinas kukunan,” Singson said.

"Tinatapos muna ‘yung istorya para may susundan sila. Unlike the others na kapag gumawa, hinuhulaan kung saan susunod, ‘yun ayaw nila, gusto nila kumpleto na ‘yung istorya," he added.

Singson further mentioned that Filipino actors will be joining the cast as he takes on a role in producing the series.

“Yes, makakasama ako sa production dahil niyayaya nila ako,” he said.

"Vagabond" stars Lee Seung-gi and his leading lady Bae Suzy with Shin Sung-rok.

BB.Q Chicken Philippines opened its Ayala Malls Feliz branch yesterday, marking its debut in Pasig and its seventh store in the Philippines.

The branch boasts an inviting ambiance and spacious event area, making it the perfect venue for special occasions and gatherings. The restaurant offers versatile function rooms ideal for private parties, corporate events, and celebrations of all kinds. Guests can also unwind and socialize at the beautiful bar, enjoying a refreshing selection of beverages alongside BB.Q Chicken's mouthwatering menu offerings.

To celebrate its grand opening, BB.Q Chicken Ayala Malls Feliz invites guests to experience its irresistible lineup of Korean fried chicken, tantalizing sides, and signature sauces. Whether indulging in a meal with family and friends or hosting a memorable event, the restaurant promises an unforgettable culinary journey.

