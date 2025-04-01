Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denied that he dated Kim Sae-ron in her teenage years.

Sae-ron was found dead last February in a suspected suicide. She was 24 years old.

The 37-year-old Soo-hyun admitted that he dated Sae-ron five years ago for about a year, but not when she was a minor.

He said that a YouTube video citing testimonies and videos was false.

"I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of me turning a blind eye," he said.

Soo-hyun and his management's legal team said that they sued people involved in the YouTube video for a total of 12 billion Won or almost half a billion pesos.

RELATED: Late Sulli’s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film