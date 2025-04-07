^

Headlines

Philippines, U.S. air forces launch Cope Thunder 2025 drills

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 8:00pm
Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura of Philippine Air Force and Maj. Gen. Christopher Sheppard of the Pacific Air Forces conduct the ceremonial pinning of the Cope Thunder Philippines 25-1 patch at the opening ceremony on Monday, April 7, 2025 at Clark Air Base in Pampanga.
PAF / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force and the United States Pacific Air Forces commenced joint military exercises on Monday, April 7, as part of Cope Thunder Philippines 2025, a program focused on aerial fighter maneuvers and tactics.

The opening ceremony, held at Clark Air Base in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, was presided over by air force chief Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura and Air National Guard mobilization assistant Maj. Gen. Christopher Sheppard.

The drills aim to enhance joint operational readiness and strengthen defense ties between the treaty allies.

According to PAF spokesperson Ma. Consuelo Castillo, the Philippine AIr Force has deployed 729 personnel and a variety of aircraft for the exercise, including FA-50 fighter jets, A-29B Super Tucano light attack aircraft, and S-76A and S70i Black Hawk helicopters.

Meanwhile, its U.S. counterpart contributed 250 personnel and 12 F-16 fighter jets.

In a first for the Philippine Air Force, the exercise includes an International Observer Program with participants from the air forces of Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Japan and Indonesia.

Additionally, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges will cover various fields such as fighter jet operations, close air support, helicopter procedures, cybersecurity, communications, logistics, aircraft maintenance, security protocols, and medical support.

“CT PH 25-1 marks a key milestone in enhancing joint operational readiness and deepening defense ties between the Philippines and the United States, contributing to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization and capability development efforts,” read a statement from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The exercise comes just a week after the U.S. approved the sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets and other military equipment to the Philippines in a deal valued at $5.58 billion (P318 billion).

AFP

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

MILITARY

MUTUAL DEFENSE TREATY

PHILIPPINE AIRFORCE

UNITED STATES
