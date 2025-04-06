AFP eyes more weapons for â€˜deterrenceâ€™

^

AFP eyes more weapons for ‘deterrence’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 4:53pm
This file photo taken on May 9, 2018 shows Philippines and US marines taking position next to assault amphibious vehicles (AAV) as they simulate an amphibious landing as part of the annual joint military exercise at the beach of Philippine navy's training camp in San Antonio, Zambales province northwest of Manila.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — To strengthen the Philippines' ability to deter threats, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said that the military intends to procure more weapons.

In a statement on Saturday, April 5, the AFP said that it will procure more missile systems, warships and fighter jets to “ramp up its modernization efforts.”

“We are looking at acquiring more missile systems to complete the integration of our air and missile defense. Alongside this, we will be purchasing more warships and multi-role fighter jets to build a strong and reliable deterrent force,” Brawner said in a conference in India last month.

However, he did not give specifics on how many assets the Philippines would acquire and when it would procure such. 

Brawner also pointed out the importance of strong strategic partnerships, such as India, pointing to the Philippines' successful procurement of the BrahMos missile system as an example of effective defense collaboration.

“India is a vital partner. Beyond procurement, we are looking into joint manufacturing, technology transfer, and local production in the Philippines to support our growing defense industry,” he said.

In April 2024, the Philippines received its initial delivery of BrahMos cruise missiles from India. The country is the third country in Southeast Asia to possess the supersonic antiship missile system.

On April 1, 2025, the United States announced a potential sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets and other military equipment to the Philippines, valued at $5.58 billion (P318 billion).

Meanwhile, Congress allocated P35 billion for the AFP's revised modernization program in the 2025 budget.

However, this is P15 billion lower than the P50 billion initially proposed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr/

