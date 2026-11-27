Weekend list: Christmas bazaars and music fests

MANILA, Philippines — And just like that, one month remains for 2026 — at least after this long weekend.

November 30, Bonifacio Day, falls on a Monday this year so Filipinos will have more time to go around and enjoy what the country has to offer.

Shopping spree

The Noel Bazaar is back at the World Trade Center in Pasay for six days of Christmas trading until November 30 for anyone looking to get some holiday shopping done.

No need to worry if you can't make it, a second but shorter leg will take place in mid-December in Alabang's Filinvest Tent.

The longer Designers' Holiday Bazaar returns to Ayala Museum and Glorietta for 13th year with a "Sinag" theme as around 300 exhibitors ready to sell curated gift ideas from November 27 until December 6, across two weekends.

Another similar fair, Presente by Artefino, is running until November 29 at The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati's Power Plant Mall. Also in the Rockwell area on November 29 and 30 is The Gifting Row featuring more than 80 local brands.

The International Bazaar will begin selling products from all over the world on the same day, this time time at the SMX Convention Center Aura in Taguig.

Bearing the theme "Shop global, help local," it will offer individuals the chance to purchase unique items, discover global cultures, connect with communities, and support local livelihoods.

Over in Makati's Space at One Ayala is PlannerCon: Page One for people who love to journal, collect stickers, and use stationary sets.

Runs and arts

Those looking for physical activity can join the cutest fun run of the year on November 29 when the Hello Kitty Run lands in the Mall of Asia complex, a day after the Manila leg of Palawan Pay's Trilogy Marathon.

Elsewhere on November 29 is the fifth Manila edition of the AIA Rock 'n' Roll Running Series where distances from 1 kilometer to a marathon can be run starting at the Quirino Grandstand.

Provenance Art Gallery in Makati opens this November 28 its "All That We Carry" exhibition featuring over 30 longtime collaborators and newcomer artists.

Celine Lopez and Joseph Pascual will launch their photography book of Manila homes "Living Things" on the same day, this time at Archivo 1984 Gallery.

Manila International Fashion Week marks its eighth season with runway shows from November 27 to 29 at Pasay's Élan by the Bay where local brands can showcase their Spring/Summer 2027 collections.

Shows continue

5 Seconds of Summer heads back to the Mall of Asia Arena on November 29 after two sold-out shows earlier this month.

Malcolm Todd will perform in the Philippines for the first time in his November 27 show at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater. Two days later in the same venue Marielle Montellano will celebrate a decade of her career for an intimate concert with fans.

Marking its own milestone is SUD, celebrating 15 years of performing at Taguig's Samsung Hall on November 28.

The first-ever Harana Acoustic Music Festival meanwhile will set up on November 28 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang.

Leading the inaugural lineup of performers are TJ Monterde, Arthur Nery, Maki, Earl Agustin, Rob Deniel, Angela Ken, Syd Hartha, Clara Benin, and several more.

Speaking of music festivals, PLUS63 Festival will be moving indoors for its 2026 staging on the same day, moving from Parañaque's Aseana City Concert Grounds to the New Frontier Theater.

The venue change means Wolf Alice will no longer be able to perform but Cash Cash, DENY, Kiana V, SHNTI, and headliner Khalid are all still on for full sets.

This weekend's film concert offering is "Jujutsu Kaisen in Concert" as a specially curated 11-piece ensemble from the Filmonika Orchestra performs live music on November 28 and 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater as the popular anime plays onscreen.

"Gabriela the Musical" starring Gab Pangilinan as the titular heroine continues its month-long engagement at the Areté's Hyungai Hall in the Ateneo de Manila University.

Tanghalang Pilipino's P-pop musical "Gregoria Lakambini" about another local hero, Gregoria de Jesus, also continues its run at Makati's Proscenium Theater

Carrying on are "The Art of Breaking Up" at the PETA Theater Center, Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" at the REP Eastwood Theater, and the "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" at The Space at Solaire.

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