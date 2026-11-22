Ombudsman upholds 6-month suspension of ex-Cebu mayor, 5 officials

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has affirmed the six-month suspension without pay of former Dalaguete, Cebu Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante and five municipal officials for gross neglect of duty over the irregular construction of a municipal warehouse on a privately owned lot.

In a November 22 order, the anti-graft body denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Cesante and his co-respondents, upholding its August 29, 2025 decision.

Also ordered suspended were the following Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) members:

Edmund Centeno, former municipal assessor and BAC chairperson

Brenda Vergara, former municipal budget officer and BAC vice chairperson

Essandre Amprad, zoning officer II

Donald Abraham Lara, municipal government department head I

Cristina Miranda, administrative assistant V

The administrative case stemmed from complaints filed by Jose Rene Moran and Braulio Moran, who questioned the municipal government's construction of a warehouse on property owned by the heirs of Teodorica Severino and Pedro Moran.

In their defense, the respondents argued that they acted within their authority during pre-procurement proceedings by relying on a "Permit to Enter" signed by Hetzel Moran, who held a special power of attorney (SPA) from the heirs.

The Ombudsman, however, found that the SPA only authorized Hetzel Moran to enter into a deed of exchange with the local government, not to grant the municipality access to build a structure on the land.

"Respondents Mayor and BAC members should not have merely relied on the Permit to Enter but proactively verified from all the legal heirs if indeed Hetzel Moran had the legal authority to allow the Municipality unlimited access over the said lot," the Ombudsman's order read.

The Ombudsman stressed that the officials failed to exercise due diligence to ensure that all property documents were in order before proceeding with the project's procurement, award and construction.

Cesante had argued that as head of the procuring entity, he should not be held liable for procurement lapses committed by the BAC. He invoked the Arias doctrine, a 1989 Supreme Court ruling stating that heads of offices may rely to a reasonable extent on their subordinates when signing documents in good faith.

However, the Ombudsman rejected this defense, noting that jurisprudence dictates the Arias doctrine "is not some magic cloak that can be used to shield public officials from accountability."

In denying the appeal, the anti-graft office noted that the respondents failed to present any newly discovered evidence or demonstrate any grave error of fact or law, adding that their motion merely reiterated arguments already settled in the original ruling.