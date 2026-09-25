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Entertainment

Kim Chiu says 'more to the story' after attending sister Lakam's arraignment

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 11:24am
Kim Chiu says 'more to the story' after attending sister Lakam's arraignment
Composite photo of sisters Kim Chiu at Lakambini Chiu
The Philippine STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Kim Chiu broke her silence over new developments regarding the qualified theft case she filed against her older sister Lakambini or Lakam.

It can be recalled that last December, Kim filed the case in Quezon City after finding "serious financial discrepancies discovered" in their business, House of Little Bunny (HOLB) Philippines Inc.

The Office of the City Prosecutor of Quezon City formally charged Lakam for 124 counts of qualified theft.

Investigations found Lakam withdrew funds without Kim's knowledge and used the money for "casino junkets and other personal business ventures" not involving HOLB Philippines.

"The evidence on record establishes that respondent Lakambini unlawfully took and appropriated corporate funds in the aggregate amount of P44,396,331.65, fully aware that the same did not belong to her," said the resolution.

Lakam was arrested last September 20, Sunday, by operatives of the Quezon City Police District and the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 84 set bail at P5.838 million for her temporary liberty, lowered to P5.million following an appeal from her lawyers.

Arraignment, aftermath

Lakam was officially arraigned on September 24, Thursday, at the Quezon City Hall of Justice where Kim was present alongside Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

The older Chiu only attended the arraignment via videoconference and pleaded not guilty to the 124 charges against her. She reportedly underwent a medical procedure the previous day while in custody and was visited by the sisters' father William.

Lakam then posted bail and was released from custody that afternoon. Kim issued a statement that evening on social media to address what had transpired so far, admitting she was hurt and confused.

"People may have different opinions with my decision, and I understand that," the actress-host said. "There are things I cannot talk about because there is an ongoing legal process. This was never about my personal money."

Kim explained that everything pointed to HOLB Philippines which was "built with years of hard work, sacrifices, and dreams," a business she poured her heart into hoping it would sustain her should she decide to leave the entertainment industry.

The "It's Showtime" host clarified that the case only covers the period from January to July 2025 though there was more to the story she was choosing to disclose to the public just yet.

"This is a business I worked so hard to build, and I believe that going through this legal process should never take away the company's right to stand up for what is right, protect what the company have worked for, and seek accountability through the proper legal process," she said.

Kim reiterated choosing to share too much at the moment given there is "a proper time and place for the truth," ending her statement putting faith in the legal process.

Paulo Avelino, Kim's current onscreen partner, also lightly addressed the issue on X by pointing out that there are those who don't understand the value of the "amount" stolen.

"Think about what you would do with that money. Bibili ka ng bahay? Medical Bills? School? Magsisimula ka ng bagong buhay? That amount can build the life you've always dreamed of," Avelino asked.

The actor ended by positing, "Now imagine someone took the life you're supposed to be living in. Sa company pa lang yan. Paano pa kaya sa..." He ended his post with the shrugging emoji.

RELATED: Kim Chiu's sister Lakam receives multiple raps for P44-million qualified theft case

KIM CHIU

LAKAMBINI CHIU

PAULO AVELINO
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