Fired-up Flying Titans soar back to PVL semis

Games Saturday

(PhilsSports Arena)

1 p.m. - Creamline vs Farm Fresh (PVL)

3:30 p.m. - Savouge vs Clearskiin-UV (Spikers’ Turf)

6 p.m. - Nxled vs ZUS Coffee (PVL)

MANILA, Philippines — It took a heart-to-heart talk by the whole team before the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series even started to address the issue of what needed to be done to get over the semifinal hump that stretched for around a year and a half.

From there, everybody understood and were on the same boat that the only way to get back to the Last Four is to have the same winning mentality.

“Nakatulong na same lahat ng mindset, gusto ng team makapasok at manalo,” said Choco Mucho star Sisi Rondina-Rosales last Thursday moments after the Flying Titans downed the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

That winning attitude sent the franchise straight into the semis with a 5-3 record.

It also ended the club’s long wait after last making it that far in the All-Filipino Conference early last year, when it eventually wound up fourth.

“Mahigit isa’t kalahating taon na din kami since naka semis kami kaya happy ako,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin. “Malaking tulong yung bago mag start conference, nag usap usap players, coaches, management kung ano best sa amin, nagbunga ng konti.”

It did bear fruit.

And it was a form of a semis ticket and a shot at Choco Mucho’s breakthrough championship.

Eya Laure, the Flying Titans’ other star, for her part said, the win over PLDT plus that five-set masterpiece over sibling rivals, the Creamline Cool Smashers, molded them to become a fighting squad.

“It was a test of our character not just individually but as a team,” she said.

Interestingly, that victory eliminated the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise, which fell to 4-4 while handing the fourth and last slot to 11-time league champion Creamline regardless of the result of the latter’s duel with an already qualified Farm Fresh (5-2) today at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers currently have a 4-3 card and even if they lose to the Foxies in their 1 p.m. showdown, they still own a better tiebreak score than the High Speed Hitters.

Nxled was the first to make it to the semis with a 7-0 card and should gun for No. 8 versus ZUS Coffee (2-5) at 6 p.m. also Saturday.