Smart feted for AI voice enhancement service

Smart’s PureVoice earns the Best 5G-A Service Innovation award at the Global Core Summit Awards on November 19, 2026, recognizing the company’s pioneering work in bringing AI-powered noise reduction to mobile voice calls.

MANILA, philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the wireless subsidiary of PLDT Inc. has bagged the Best 5G-A Service Innovation at the Global Core Summit Awards in Bangkok, Thailand, for PureVoice, Asia-Pacific’s first commercially launched native artificial intelligence (AI) voice enhancement service built on the core network.

Smart was the only Philippine telecommunications company shortlisted in the awards, which brought together innovative solutions and technologies from operators around the world. The recognition highlights Smart’s role in advancing network-based AI and redefining the mobile voice calling experience for Filipino subscribers.

Officially launched for Smart Infinity members on November 6, PureVoice delivers clearer mobile calls by filtering out background noise directly through the telecommunications network, allowing users to hear and be heard more clearly in noisy environments. Smart will also roll out PureVoice to more subscribers soon.

Unlike noise cancellation features that rely on a smartphone’s built-in hardware and software, PureVoice processes background noise at the network level. This allows the service to reduce distractions from traffic, crowds, music, and other environmental sounds without requiring users to upgrade their devices or download a separate application.

“Winning at the Global Core Summit is a strong affirmation of Smart’s commitment to making connectivity more meaningful for our customers. We are constantly looking for ways to go beyond keeping people connected and make every interaction better. With PureVoice, we are bringing an advanced network capability into everyday conversations, helping our subscribers communicate with greater clarity,” said Lloyd Manaloto, first vice president and officer-in-charge of Smart.

Designed for real-world calling conditions, PureVoice helps subscribers stay focused on conversations in busy environments, whether they are coordinating work on the road, speaking with clients, or catching up with family and friends.

The service requires no additional application or new device. Eligible Smart Infinity subscribers can simply dial 8# during an active call to enable or disable PureVoice.

PureVoice builds on Smart’s continuing investments in network expansion and modernization, including its rollout of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in 2020. VoLTE enables high-quality voice calls while allowing subscribers to continue using mobile data during conversations. Smart also supports Video over LTE (ViLTE), enabling video calls directly through compatible phones’ dialers without requiring third-party applications.

“Delivering AI-powered voice enhancement through the core network takes the right capabilities and careful engineering to make the technology work seamlessly in real-world conditions. PureVoice demonstrates how we can translate these capabilities into tangible improvements in call quality, while creating a foundation for further innovation in network services,” said Debbie Hu, first vice president and wireless network business partner of Smart.

The Global Core Summit Award adds to Smart’s growing recognition for delivering differentiated mobile experiences for subscribers.

For more information about PureVoice, Smart Infinity members may call *800.

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